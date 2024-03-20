Get into an EQS500 4MATIC with the Mercedes-Benz Financial Agility+ Premium Plan, fr RM6,688 a month

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / March 20 2024 4:13 pm

A high-end Mercedes-Benz has always been about showcasing the latest innovations in the luxury automotive realm, and the EQS line of electric vehicles continues that tradition that spans more than a century.

The EQS range is for the innovation leaders of this world, and brings the manufacturer’s mastery of carmaking into the electric vehicle era, with futuristic design inside and out, stemming from its Sensual Purity design philosophy that sets apart its range of EVs from its legacy model lines.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS500 4MATIC packs formidable performance, with a dual-motor powertrain that outputs 449 PS and 828 Nm channeled to all four wheels, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.8 seconds. Quick on the go and at the charging point, the EQS500 4MATIC takes DC charging that enables a 10-80% recharge in just 31 minutes.

Innovation-packed thanks to technologies such as the artificial intelligence-driven MBUX Hyperscreen setup, the EQS brings a wealth of modernised access to media through the latest connectivity options. Comfort is of course paramount in a Mercedes-Benz, and built-in massage seats as well as Airmatic air suspension ensure that occupants are whisked along in a rich sense of wellbeing.

That richness of wellbeing now comes at a more attainable rate of financing, with lower monthly repayments possible through the Agility+ Premium Plan from Mercedes-Benz Financial.

Monthly repayments can be as low as RM6,688 a month, and this tenure can be customised to range from one to five years, with the monthly figure staying the same for the full five-year tenure. Buyers will also get up to RM6,388 in Mercedes-Benz Star Support motor insurance.

When you get into EQS500 4MATIC ownership on the Agility+ Premium Plan, upkeep is taken care of as well, with two service packages included, as well as RM1,200 in charging credit from JomCharge, and a complimentary Wallbox or Juice Booster 2 charging unit.

Further peace of mind comes with EV motoring when you sign on for an EQS500 4MATIC on the Agility+ Premium Plan, with the complimentary two years of MobilityPlus guaranteed Mercedes-Benz replacement car programme in the event of protracted downtime.

Last but not least, luxury is about having choice, and here the Agility+ Premium Plan offers ICE on Demand, which is a special Mercedes-Benz internal combustion-powered vehicle-on-demand programme for EQS customers on the Agility+ programme.

Combustion-powered vehicles from Mercedes-Benz available on request include the C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, GLC and GLE models, and eligible customers will get up to 10 days of usage per year. Advance notice of three weeks is required for bookings, and vehicles will be subject to availability; terms and conditions apply.

The Agility+ Premium Plan offers a ticket into technology-led luxury motoring with the Mercedes-Benz EQS500 4MATIC. Enquire with Mercedes-Benz Financial and find out more, here.