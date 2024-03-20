Last waltz for Malaysia’s favourite MINI; Countryman is dressed to impress with the JCW Trim – 168 units only

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / March 20 2024 9:29 am

The MINI Countryman has been Malaysia’s favourite MINI model for some time now, but it wasn’t always so. The ‘big MINI’ was introduced in our market in 2011, and since then, over two generations, the Countryman has cemented its place in the hearts of Malaysians thanks to a unique blend of MINI’s signature agility and performance, plus extra space and practicality.

The latter is significant. As MINIacs’ start a family and require more space, the MINI Countryman fulfils all those ‘regular life needs’ while maintaining the unmistakable MINI spirit and character that they love from the original 3 Door. Now, as the second-generation MINI Countryman winds down, it’s ready to charm Malaysians one last time with a final waltz in the limited edition JCW Trim.

Clockwise from top: Front apron with built-in air ducts, rear bumper with JCW diffuser, JCW rear spoiler, 19″ JCW Circuit Spoke Wheels, adaptive suspension, JCW door sill finishers

The MINI Countryman JCW Trim is limited to 168 units, and as its name suggests, this last call is packed with sporty John Cooper Works (JCW) goodies comprising bold exterior trim and cool interior design enhancements.

The JCW aerodynamic kit adds the right amount of sportiness with a front apron with built-in air ducts and a rear bumper with built-in diffuser. Combined with JCW door sill finishers, a JCW rear spoiler and 19-inch JCW Circuit Spoke Wheels, the MINI Countryman has never looked bolder than this. A sporty drive or plush comfort? You can have it your way, depending on the situation, thanks to the standard adaptive suspension.

The MINI Countryman JCW Trim comes in four characterful colours

Inside, the MINI Countryman JCW Trim gets an anthracite headliner, sun visors and pillars for a darker, sportier feel. Four exterior colours – each with its own charm – are available, namely British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Nanuq White and Sage Green.

The MINI Countryman is the perfect blend of practicality and the marque’s trademark agility in a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) body, and all of it is backed up by a powerful 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo engine with 192 hp and 280 Nm of torque. Paired with a quick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, 0-100 km/h acceleration takes just 7.5 seconds and top speed is 226 km/h.

The Countryman drives like a true MINI, but with the JCW Trim’s standard adaptive suspension, one can toggle between maximum control with go-kart agility, and relaxing comfort. There’s also a GREEN driving mode with a coasting function for maximum efficiency.

Ready to have a last dance with the MINI Countryman? This dual-natured gem of a model is truly unique, and is at peak form in JCW Trim guise, so don’t leave room for regret. Prefer the purity of the standard MINI Countryman? Malaysia’s beloved SAV is still be available for order – the choice is yours. Either way, you’ll get to enjoy 0% interest rate and peace of mind with the 4+1 year MINI Service and Repair Inclusive package.

