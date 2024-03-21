Perodua Total Protect Plus – more than just insurance, ‘Kami Cover You’ with peace of mind and convenience

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / March 21 2024 10:42 am

At its very basic, auto insurance is a legal requirement for your car to be driven on the road. For many, it’s just something that has to be paid in order for you to renew road tax – we don’t think much of it, if at all. That’s fine, if nothing happens.

Insurance is something you don’t need until you really need it, reimbursing you for vehicle damage or loss. However, getting help when you’re in need and going through the claims process may not be straightforward. Perodua Total Protect Plus (PTPP) is a total insurance protection plan specifically designed by Perodua for its cars and customers, with absolute peace of mind and convenience as its focus.

Is it only for new cars? No, think of Perodua Total Protect Plus as a consistent friend for your car as it ages gracefully. For up to 12 years, you can enjoy zero excess charges (full coverage with no penalty or excess clause), full agreed value and zero betterment charges.

Zero betterment charges means that in accident claims for cars over five years, you will no longer need to bear a portion of the cost for damaged parts that are replaced with brand new original parts. This is what the insurance industry calls ‘betterment cost’.

As for agreed value, in the event of total loss or theft, you will enjoy full reimbursement of the sum insured, which is not always the case with regular comprehensive insurance policies. There’s even a Gap Coverage option that, in the event of a total loss, will see PTPP pay the difference between the sum insured for your car and the original car purchase price.

This ‘friend’ is always there when you need it. Whether it’s an accident, a breakdown, flat battery or even a tyre puncture, 24-Hour Auto Assist provides help from just a call – toll-free at 1-800-88-5555, accessible via the Perodua UFirst app.

Perodua Total Protect Plus is now boosted with extra features to leave no stone unturned when it comes to ultimate protection. Customers are eligible for Personal Accident (PA) Insurance of RM10,000 for death or total permanent disablement due to an accident, and you can have as many drivers as you need in your policy at no additional cost.

Worried about the weather and flash floods? PTPP also has a flood allowance where in the event of flood damage to your car, RM1,000 will be provided as relief, without affecting your NCD.

Signing up or renewing you car’s insurance with Perodua Total Protect Plus is simple, all you need to do is call or visit any Perodua showroom nationwide and ask for motor insurance. You’ll get an instant quote with your current NCD and you’ll be on your way to enjoy absolute peace of mind and convenience while on the road.

For an illustration of how Perodua Total Protect Plus fits into your life’s more ‘unfortunate’ moments (hey, it happens!), check out the video series below highlighting some of the plan’s over 20 benefits – it really is that simple! Follow Perodua on Facebook, Instagram and X for the latest updates.







