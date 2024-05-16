Check out the May specials from BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad at Auto Bavaria Balakong, May 17-19

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / May 16 2024 6:00 pm

The month of May this year marks the return of highly attractive deals from Auto Bavaria across the BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands. Taking place at Auto Bavaria Balakong from May 17 to 19, 2024, from 9am to 6pm, there’s surely something to pique your interest.

This is where you’ll find the opportunity to put your name to a brand-new BMW with attractive rebates, low interest rate financing, a complimentary BMW Wallbox for purchases of selected models, along with an eight-year, 160,000 km warranty on the high-voltage battery on applicable models.

With the increasing EV presence in the automotive scene, Auto Bavaria Balakong is also hosting an EV Exhibition Tour throughout the weekend event. This is where attendees get to be EV-savvy by picking up useful tips from exploratory sessions on EV batteries, EV charging facilities, EV-specific tyres as well as the Auto Bavaria i-Service.

Here, EV components will be presented by product specialists who will be on location to explain how these aspects of electric motoring can benefit EV owners as well as the public. Best of all, these sessions will be fun and lively, and in layman terms for all to understand.

Joining in the fun is the iconic MINI, which promises an adventurous and active lifestyle that brightens up your drive anytime.

Here, the MINI brand takes part with benefits galore, including attractive cash rebates, low interest rates for financing, along with the MINI Service + Repair Inclusive Programme (MSRI). Adding pleasure to your work, at least on your commute? Corporate purchase discounts are available here, too, as part of the May specials on offer.

Being trendy goes hand-in-hand with being on the leading edge of what’s hot, and you’ll have noticed that there’s something veiled among the line of MINI models shown – head on to Auto Bavaria Balakong to find out!

For those of you who enjoy motoring on two wheels at least as much as on four, BMW Motorrad will also be present at Auto Bavaria Balakong for these May specials. BMW Motorrad models purchased from Auto Bavaria Balakong come with a three-year warranty, and hassle-free financing packages are on offer.

Test rides are available for the appropriately licensed, and if you prefer to venture beyond the brand-new range, pre-owned units are available, too.

Whether it’s urban mobility you’re after, with the C400 range or CE 04 electric scooters; the sport, roadster or heritage models if you crave speed and style, or the GS range of adventure bikes for those who want to take the road less travelled, there will be something for every current and aspiring biker.

Remember – the May specials at Auto Bavaria Balakong are on offer this week from May 17 to 19, 2024, from 9am to 6pm. Check out the Auto Bavaria website for more details, or head to the Auto Bavaria Facebook and Instagram pages to learn more.

