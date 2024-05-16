‘Spin & Win’ promo when you buy a Carro Certified car this weekend – over RM40k worth of prizes to be won

In conjunction with the Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned Carnival event this weekend, Carro Retail Experience Centres will also be having a Spin & Win promo for anyone who buys a Carro Certified car.
Spin & Win prizes worth RM40k:
- 100x Carro Care 35% off Spray Paint Voucher
- 100x Carro Insurance 10% off voucher
- 80x Petronas Petrol Card worth RM200
- 20x Free Service package worth RM800
- 2x Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum worth RM2,700
Carro will also have Maybank and CIMB on ground for an exclusive 1 day loan approval.
Don’t forget to drop by this weekend to shop both Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned and Carro Certified cars at the same venue, with great deals available for both! Convenient, isn’t it?
Navigate: KL @ Carro Puchong South [Waze | Google Maps]