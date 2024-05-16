‘Spin & Win’ promo when you buy a Carro Certified car this weekend – over RM40k worth of prizes to be won

In conjunction with the Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned Carnival event this weekend, Carro Retail Experience Centres will also be having a Spin & Win promo for anyone who buys a Carro Certified car.

Spin & Win prizes worth RM40k:

  • 100x Carro Care 35% off Spray Paint Voucher
  • 100x Carro Insurance 10% off voucher
  • 80x Petronas Petrol Card worth RM200
  • 20x Free Service package worth RM800
  • 2x Roborock S8 Robot Vacuum worth RM2,700

Carro will also have Maybank and CIMB on ground for an exclusive 1 day loan approval.

Don’t forget to drop by this weekend to shop both Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned and Carro Certified cars at the same venue, with great deals available for both! Convenient, isn’t it?

Navigate: KL @ Carro Puchong South [Waze | Google Maps]

MERCEDES-BENZ MERCEDES-BENZ
2017 MERCEDES-BENZ A250 SPORT 2.0L
From RM 1,423 a month
RM 129,900
MERCEDES-BENZ MERCEDES-BENZ
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ E-CLASS E250 AVANTGARDE 2.0L
From RM 1,960 a month
RM 178,900
MERCEDES-BENZ MERCEDES-BENZ
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS C200 AVANTGARDE 1.5L
From RM 1,686 a month
RM 153,900
MERCEDES-BENZ MERCEDES-BENZ
2016 MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS C250 AMG LINE 2.0L
From RM 1,423 a month
RM 129,900
MERCEDES-BENZ MERCEDES-BENZ
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ C-CLASS C200 AVANTGARDE 1.5L
From RM 1,614 a month
RM 147,300