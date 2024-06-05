Experience the ultimate sports car adventure with the Porsche World Roadshow Malaysia 2024, June 21-29

Posted in Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / June 5 2024 11:28 am

Few driving experiences rival that of a Porsche, and so there is probably no better way to be immersed in the brand than with the upcoming Porsche World Roadshow Malaysia 2024 that will be taking place at the Sepang International Circuit from June 21 to 29.

The Porsche World Roadshow is a globally renowned event that provides participants with an unforgettable driving experience, as they appreciate the precision, performance and handling that is synonymous with Porsche vehicles under the guidance of professional certified instructors within a safe and controlled environment.

Making its local debut at the Porsche World Roadshow Malaysia 2024 is the new all-electric Taycan. Participants will be able to experience this extensively updated four-door electric Porsche as part of the programme on the day.

Showcasing the duality of luxury and performance is the new Panamera, which packages sportiness and comfort in an unmistakeable Porsche design. Even broader versatility is brought by the new Cayenne, opening up possibilities regardless of terrain, be it off-road or for the urban commute.

There is, of course, the icon that is the 911, evolved yet timeless through the generations since its advent in 1963 and which brings a variety of variants, all with the singular aim of entertaining the driver.

Experience the dynamic capabilities of Porsche vehicles in diverse driving conditions. From high-performance handling on the racetrack to off-road courses, can truly immerse themselves in the Porsche driving experience.

The cost of participating in Porsche World Roadshow Malaysia 2024 is RM2,888 on weekdays, or RM3,888 on weekends.

Be quick to grab a hold of this ultimate sports car driving experience. Register today as participation slots are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis, and registrations close June 10. Register your interest here, and find out more at the link here.