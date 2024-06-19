Escape with the Ford Ranger Getaways Retreat – buy a Next-Gen Ranger, win a 2D1N stay at Kahaani Resort

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / June 19 2024 4:52 pm

City living is at once vibrant and fast-paced, though at times a more leisurely tempo to life is desired. Happily, sole distributor for Ford vehicles in Malaysia, Sime Darby Auto Connexion is offering a special sales promotion from now until July 31, 2024, where new owners of the Next-Gen Ford Ranger stand a chance to win the Ford Ranger Getaways Retreat through a creative slogan contest.

A total of 18 prize winners will come away from the contest with a two-day, one-night stay at The Kahaani Resort in Janda Baik, Pahang, with nine winners to be selected from submissions in June, and a further nine winners from submissions in July. Prize winners will be announced in August, for the trip that will take place September 7 to 8, 2024.

Here’s how to participate. Purchase and take delivery of a Next-Gen Ford Ranger between now and July 31, 2024, and submit your creatively written slogan through the official contest platform by July 31. Each participant is entitled to one entry for each newly purchased Next-Gen Ford Ranger, and yes, that includes the Ranger Raptor.

Located in Janda Baik, Pahang, the Kahaani Resort offers a luxurious retreat amidst nature that is the ideal getaway, for adventure enthusiasts and relaxation seekers alike. No matter your preference, there will be activities and oppourtinities for rejuvenation in the fresh, cool air of the resort surroundings.

A serial recipient of critical acclaim, the Next-Gen Ford Ranger is known for its capability in rugged terrain, aided by advanced technology that aids in not just surmounting obstacles, but to bring convenience to life both on the paved road and off the beaten path.

Well suited to work, play and family excursions, the Next-Gen Ford Ranger model line comes equipped with powerful engine options – whether it is the advanced and refined 2.0L Bi-Turbo producing 210 PS and 500 Nm of torque in several Ranger variants, or 3.0L twin-turbo petrol V6 unit in the Ranger Raptor with 397 PS and 583 Nm as well as sophisticated, adaptive Fox dampers, there is a Ranger to suit your needs.

The Ford Ranger Getaways Retreat is open to Malaysian citizens and permanent residents aged 18 years and above, and prize winners must take part in the trip to Kahaani Resort in their own Next-Gen Ford Ranger. Winners from East Malaysia will be provided with a Ford Ranger for use during the trip.

Experience the Next-Generation Ford Ranger at a Ford showroom now, and find out more about the Ford Ranger Getaways Retreat, here.