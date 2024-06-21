Maybank low interest rates from 2.96% and 24 hour approval for Carro Certified cars – promo until Aug 14

Carro Malaysia has a special promo where you can enjoy low interest rates from as low as 2.96% when you buy a Carro Certified car from Carro Malaysia.
And even better – you don’t have to wait for days to see if your loan is approved as Maybank will be offering 24 hour loan approval for all applications during the promo period!
What’s more – every car booking during the promo period will be entitled to participate in a lucky draw where they can win 1 year additional free service for their car. A total of 300 lucky customers will be selected.
There’s also currently a Car of the Month promo for June 2024 where there are up to 50 cars with discounts of up to RM5,000 each!
So what are you waiting for – browse Carro Certified inventory now.
Carro Malaysia June 2024 Cars of the Month:
From RM 1,636 a month
RM 153,300 RM 149,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,559 a month
RM 146,300 RM 142,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,406 a month
RM 132,300 RM 128,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,395 a month
RM 130,300 RM 127,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,362 a month
RM 128,300 RM 124,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,253 a month
RM 116,300 RM 114,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 1,220 a month
RM 114,300 RM 111,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,198 a month
RM 113,300 RM 109,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,176 a month
RM 109,300 RM 107,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 111,300 RM 106,300 RM 5,000 off!
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 110,300 RM 106,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 109,300 RM 106,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 109,300 RM 106,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,165 a month
RM 109,300 RM 106,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,088 a month
RM 103,300 RM 99,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,077 a month
RM 102,300 RM 98,300 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,066 a month
RM 99,300 RM 97,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 1,033 a month
RM 97,300 RM 94,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,011 a month
RM 94,300 RM 92,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 1,000 a month
RM 92,300 RM 91,300 RM 1,000 off!
From RM 968 a month
RM 90,300 RM 88,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 957 a month
RM 89,300 RM 87,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 957 a month
RM 90,300 RM 87,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 957 a month
RM 89,300 RM 87,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 946 a month
RM 89,300 RM 86,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 946 a month
RM 89,300 RM 86,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 946 a month
RM 89,300 RM 86,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 924 a month
RM 87,300 RM 84,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 913 a month
RM 86,300 RM 83,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 858 a month
RM 79,300 RM 78,300 RM 1,000 off!
From RM 847 a month
RM 79,300 RM 77,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 836 a month
RM 78,300 RM 76,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 672 a month
RM 64,300 RM 61,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 507 a month
RM 48,300 RM 46,300 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 376 a month
RM 37,300 RM 34,300 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 376 a month
RM 36,300 RM 34,300 RM 2,000 off!
Terms & Conditions:
- This campaign only applies to customers who purchase Carro Certified Cars during the campaign period from 14 June – 14 August 2024
- Promo if only applicable for cars booked during the campaign period from 14 June – 14 August 2024
- Bookings made after 14 August 2024 will not be entitled to the special promo offer
- Purchasing any Carro Certified Cars entitles the customer 1x chance to win 1 year additional service during the campaign period from 14 June – 14 August 2024
- Carro reserves the right to amend these Terms & Conditions at any time throughout the campaign period.