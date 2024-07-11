Attractive deals with BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad at the Auto Bavaria AutoFest 2024 Johor Edition – July 12-14

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / July 11 2024 11:37 am

The Auto Bavaria AutoFest 2024 heads to Johor, and if you’re looking for the right time to get yourself a new BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad, that time is this weekend from July 12-14.

On offer are attractive prices and rebates for a wide range of BMW models, which come with a complimentary first year BMW Comprehensive Motor Insurance. These add to other benefits such as low interest rates and a complimentary BMW Wallbox as well as an eight-year, 160,000-km warranty of the high voltage battery when you opt for selected electrified BMW models.

Should you choose to retire your used car with Auto Bavaria, you can look forward to high trade-in values. If you’re looking to switch up to a BMW, find the one that suits your lifestyle best and take advantage of the enticing promotions on offer.

The Auto Bavaria AutoFest 2024 Johor Edition will also play host to the ultimate MINI gathering and showcase featuring the latest icons of the brand – the new all-electric Cooper and Countryman. Enticing rebates and prices on MINI models are also available.

For those who prefer the thrills that only a two-wheeler can offer, receive guidance from certified trainers as you test out the latest line-up of BMW Motorrad motorcycles. Freebies await attendees, and if you’ve been bitten by the biker bug, new BMW Motorrad models are offered at amazing prices.

The right time to get a new BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad is at the Johor edition of Auto Bavaria AutoFest 2024, so register yourself and head on over to Auto Bavaria Tebrau from July 12-14 from 9am to 6pm daily. Find out more about the event by heading to the official Auto Bavaria website, Facebook or Instagram.

*Terms and conditions apply.