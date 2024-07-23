Continental MaxContact MC7 tyre – for maximum control and precision, better wet weather performance

Posted in Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / July 23 2024 4:57 pm

As the only intended points of contact between a vehicle and the road, tyres are undoubtedly crucial to how a driver experiences the drive.

With the arrival of the Continental MaxContact MC7 tyre as the latest addition to the Generation 7 range of tyres, this brings improvements in key areas over its predecessor, the MaxContact MC6.

Offered in tyre sizes from 17 inches to 21 inches in diameter, the MaxContact MC7 packs a host of technologies to further augment the drive experience, improving both enjoyment and safety.

Control afforded to the driver with the MaxContact MC7 comes from a two-pronged approach, with the Cornering Macro-blocks and the ReFlex compound. Cornering Macro-blocks brings a maximised contact area with the road for a larger footprint. This essentially means ensuring that more of the tyre is gripping the road, which maximises potential grip, and therefore control.

The Reflex Compound in the rubber used on the MaxContact MC7 aims to offer optimised stiffness for stronger resistance to tyre deformation, translating to better steering response and precision.

What that means for the driver is a more direct sense of what the tyres are doing on the road, thus instilling greater confidence in placing the car exactly where the driver wants, while the enhanced polymer blend offers excellent grip and thus safety on both dry and wet roads, in temperatures ranging from mild to warm conditions.

A tropical climate such as ours here in Malaysia means significant rainfall is a certainty, which is where the 3D laser-cut sipes of the MaxContact MC7 also demonstrate their value.

Comprised of Star-and-Lightning patterned sipes, these work in unison with the main tread grooves to cut through water from multiple angles and directions, aiding in effectively ejecting water from the grooves, enabling more steadfast grip on the road surface and ultimately, improving safety.

Highways are a common feature of modern-day driving, and both drivers and passengers alike will appreciate the reduced road noise in a vehicle fitted with the MaxContact MC7, thanks to the Noise Breaker 3.0 technology.

This works to reduce noise by breaking up the homogeneity of the tread grooves, or in other words, disrupting the continuous straight lines that make sound – as in tyre noise – travel along, like the noise in a long, continuous pipe.

Of course, tyres are meant to bear everything a road surface could throw at a car, and the MaxContact MC7, as part of the range of Continental tyres sold in Malaysia, come with a five-year manufacturing warranty from the date of purchase. On top of that, customers will also enjoy the Total Confidence Plan which is a one-to-one exchange, road hazard warranty programme for the first year from the date of purchase.

Ready to experience the Continental MaxContact MC7 tyre for yourself? Head on over to the official Continental Tyre Malaysia Shopee and Lazada online stores, and you can also find out more about Continental tyres, here.