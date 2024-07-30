GOyang-GOyang your way with Caltex and Touch ‘n Go – be rewarded with 1,000 Caltex points worth RM10

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / July 30 2024 3:48 pm

GOyang-GOyang your way with Caltex and Touch ‘n Go for an exciting reward when you fuel up. With just a few simple steps, you can earn 1,000 Caltex Points worth RM10 which can be spent on fuel.

Leveraging TnG’s new GOyang-GOyang feature, the first step is receiving a push notification from the TnG eWallet app when you are within 5 km of a Caltex station. Enter the app and tap on the GOyang icon before shaking your phone, following which you’ll receive a referral code.

Next, you’ll want to copy the referral code and enter it into the CaltexGO app or web portal during registration before making a fuel transaction of RM30 or more at any Caltex station. Once that’s completed, you’ll be rewarded with 1,000 Caltex Points instantly worth RM10. It’s that simple.

With CaltexGO, you’ll get to enjoy this and many other rewards, in addition to other benefits. These include the ability to earn points than can be redeemed for fuel, along with various promotions and exclusive offers.

The app also makes it easy to fuel up at Caltex stations with convenient payment options and easy tracking of transactions. Sign up with CaltexGO today to enjoy the GOyang-GOyang rewards and so much more.