Carro August 2024 special cars – up to RM15.1k off!

Here’s some of Carro Malaysia’s inventory that have a monthly special promo for the month of August 2024. There are discounts of up to RM15,100 for the inventory under the August 2024 promo.
Remember, Carro pricing is all-in and includes no hidden fees! No extra fees if you are a loan buyer, no extra processing fees, no extra inspection fees. Everything is in the listed price, so beware of other car classifieds listings that advertise a cheaper price then hit you with all kinds of surcharges.
Carro Certified benefits:
– 160 point inspection
– 5 day money back guarantee
– 12 month warranty for engine and gearbox
– no mileage tampering
– no major accidents, fire and flood damage
The inventory list below will show in real time the remaining inventory that’s still available for booking.
From RM 2,529 a month
RM 234,800 RM 230,800 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,872 a month
RM 171,800 RM 170,800 RM 1,000 off!
From RM 1,861 a month
RM 172,800 RM 169,800 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,817 a month
RM 168,300 RM 165,800 RM 2,500 off!
From RM 1,631 a month
RM 149,800 RM 148,800 RM 1,000 off!
From RM 1,609 a month
RM 148,000 RM 146,800 RM 1,200 off!
From RM 1,609 a month
RM 147,300 RM 146,800 RM 500 off!
From RM 1,433 a month
RM 140,000 RM 130,800 RM 9,200 off!
From RM 1,411 a month
RM 130,800 RM 128,800 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 1,302 a month
RM 120,000 RM 118,800 RM 1,200 off!
From RM 1,269 a month
RM 122,800 RM 115,800 RM 7,000 off!
From RM 1,269 a month
RM 118,000 RM 115,800 RM 2,200 off!
From RM 1,225 a month
RM 116,800 RM 111,800 RM 5,000 off!
From RM 1,192 a month
RM 111,800 RM 108,800 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,181 a month
RM 121,900 RM 107,800 RM 14,100 off!
From RM 1,170 a month
RM 107,800 RM 106,800 RM 1,000 off!
From RM 1,170 a month
RM 110,800 RM 106,800 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,170 a month
RM 109,800 RM 106,800 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,159 a month
RM 106,000 RM 105,800 RM 200 off!
From RM 1,159 a month
RM 109,600 RM 105,800 RM 3,800 off!
From RM 1,148 a month
RM 105,800 RM 104,800 RM 1,000 off!
From RM 1,127 a month
RM 108,800 RM 102,800 RM 6,000 off!
From RM 1,094 a month
RM 103,800 RM 99,800 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 1,083 a month
RM 109,800 RM 98,800 RM 11,000 off!
From RM 1,028 a month
RM 95,000 RM 93,800 RM 1,200 off!
From RM 1,017 a month
RM 95,800 RM 92,800 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 1,006 a month
RM 92,800 RM 91,800 RM 1,000 off!
From RM 995 a month
RM 93,000 RM 90,800 RM 2,200 off!
From RM 984 a month
RM 89,700 RM 89,800 RM -100 off!
From RM 853 a month
RM 79,800 RM 77,800 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 842 a month
RM 78,000 RM 76,800 RM 1,200 off!
From RM 842 a month
RM 80,800 RM 76,800 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 820 a month
RM 76,800 RM 74,800 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 809 a month
RM 74,800 RM 73,800 RM 1,000 off!
From RM 798 a month
RM 74,000 RM 72,800 RM 1,200 off!
From RM 798 a month
RM 74,800 RM 72,800 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 798 a month
RM 74,800 RM 72,800 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 787 a month
RM 73,800 RM 71,800 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 787 a month
RM 73,800 RM 71,800 RM 2,000 off!
From RM 765 a month
RM 70,000 RM 69,800 RM 200 off!
From RM 765 a month
RM 73,800 RM 69,800 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 765 a month
RM 73,800 RM 69,800 RM 4,000 off!
From RM 754 a month
RM 71,800 RM 68,800 RM 3,000 off!
From RM 732 a month
RM 67,800 RM 66,800 RM 1,000 off!
From RM 710 a month
RM 68,600 RM 64,800 RM 3,800 off!
From RM 338 a month
RM 36,600 RM 30,800 RM 5,800 off!
From RM 316 a month
RM 31,900 RM 28,800 RM 3,100 off!