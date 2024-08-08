Celebrate independence with sweet deals at Auto Bavaria Merdeka Specials, Aug 9-11 at Ara Damansara

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / August 8 2024 9:25 am

August is Merdeka month, the month where we commemorate our nation’s independence. Perhaps it’s also a good time for your dreams to break free into reality, by owning the BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad that you’ve always desired. The Auto Bavaria Merdeka Specials event that will be happening from August 9-11 at Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara will facilitate that with a broad range and sweet deals.

When it comes to premium executive sedans, you want a perfect blend of luxury, performance, technology and comfort, and the BMW 5 Series has delivered this ideal mix for eight generations spanning decades. The latest G60 takes each element to a new level and the iconic executive express is now available as a full electric vehicle for the first time – the BMW i5.

If you have worries that by going electric, BMW had to compromise on the 5 Series’ legendary combination of luxury and dynamics, fret not – the BMW i5 is still every bit a 5 Series, a very satisfying drive. This world-renowned executive go-to sedan is also available with a powerful turbocharged engine – the BMW 520i’s new mild-hybrid powertrain retains the classic rear-wheel-drive layout while adding newfound efficiency.

If your vision of the perfect 5 Series is a sporty one full of BMW M Performance Parts, be sure to check out the BMW i5 Limited Edition, a 20-unit limited edition that’s exclusively offered by Auto Bavaria. These genuine parts truly bring out the sporty character of the G60 5 Series, inside and outside. With only 20 units in Malaysia, you’ll belong to a very exclusive club, too.

Want a compact, fun and sporty SUV? The all-new BMW iX2 stands out from the crowd with a distinctive SUV-coupe silhouette, a great urban partner for those who pursue an active and energetic lifestyle. The BMW iX2 is a fully-electric model with a generous range of 449 km in the WLTP cycle, so it’s also an environmentally-friendly and practical choice.

Keeping it true to the evergreen and ever-desirable BMW 3 Series? Test drive your dream at the Auto Bavaria Merdeka Specials event and work on bringing the iconic sports sedan home.

Over at Camp MINI, you have to check out for yourself the all-new MINI Cooper SE and the all-new MINI Countryman SE ALL4. Retaining what’s beloved by millions of customers worldwide, but infused with the latest in electric technology, these latest generation darlings are all about style and substance. They’re fun to look at and even more fun to drive, so do take these playful machines out for a spin. Bring your family – the more the merrier!

If you rather have your electric fun with the wind in your face on the open road, try out the BMW CE 04 and BMW CE 02 by BMW Motorrad. The BMW CE 04 is the first all-electric two-wheeler from BMW Motorrad that’s powerful yet nimble enough for daily use, while the BMW CE 02 is the latest electric scooter from Munich, a “jump on & ride model” focusing on easy handling and maximum riding pleasure.

Along with the unbeatable range of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad vehicles on offer, Auto Bavaria Merdeka Specials is promising amazing prices and special rebates for selected models. There’s also a wide selection of high quality and certified pre-owned vehicles too.

Once again, the event is from August 9-11 at Sime Darby Motors City, Ara Damansara. For those outside the Klang Valley, the sales event will also run at Auto Bavaria’s Penang, Tebrau and Johor Bahru (BMW only) showrooms.

Auto Bavaria is the largest and most established BMW dealership in Malaysia. Part of the Sime Darby Group, Auto Bavaria is a name that you can trust, with the most experienced team in sales and after-sales and numerous national awards for 13 consecutive years. Make the right choice when it comes to purchasing your dream vehicle and start your journey with Auto Bavaria!

More info on the event at the official Auto Bavaria website, Facebook or Instagram.

*Terms and conditions apply.