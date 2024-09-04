Exceptional deals from multiple brands at Sime Darby Motors Automania at Stadium Bukit Jalil, Sept 6-8!

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / September 4 2024 2:41 pm

Looking to purchase a new car but can’t decide on which? Well, there’s no better time to firm up your decision than at Sime Darby Motors Automania, happening this weekend, September 6 to 8 at Carpark B, Stadium Bukit Jalil. Here, you’ll be able to enjoy fantastic deals from multiple brands, so whether you’re looking for a new or used car, there’s something for everyone!

Want a sporty, premium car from Munich to match your upwardly mobile aspirations? You’re in luck, because Auto Bavaria is offering selected BMW models with substantial rebates on top of their already attractive prices. Certain BMW electric models will also come with a complimentary five-year warranty and six-year service package and BMW Wallbox AC charger. Every BMW electric model gets an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty as standard.

Financing your new BMW is also a cinch, with low interest rates guaranteed during the event, as well as high trade-in values for your existing car. Special deals are also available on motorcycles from BMW Motorrad, which come with a three-year warranty and a hassle-free financing package. Also at Automania, you will be able to meet and test drive the latest MINI family of models, including the new MINI Cooper S, MINI Cooper SE and MINI Countryman SE.

Those looking for South Korean style and technical innovation can instead check out the Hyundai’s award-winning lineup of vehicles, including the IONIQ 6, Tucson and Creta. The brand is also offering exclusive rebates of up to RM30,000.

What’s more, those who purchase any new Hyundai vehicle** will stand a chance to win a four-day, three-night trip for two to Korea, inclusive of business class flights and a tour of Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang. Even more savings can be had in the form of Hyundai Promise Approved Pre-owned Vehicles, which include the IONIQ 6 from RM175,888***, the IONIQ 5 from RM195,888, the KONA Electric from RM105,888 and the Creta from just RM98,888.

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will also be available at Automania, and visitors will be able to check out the sporty and dynamic Jaguar I-PACE performance electric SUV, with pre-owned units priced from only RM358,000. On the other end of the spectrum is the sleek and technologically advanced Range Rover Velar, available from RM470,000 pre-owned. These vehicles will come with a minimum of two years or 100,000 km of warranty coverage and a maximum of five years or 150,000 km****.

Elsewhere, you will find massive cash rebates on selected Ford Ranger pick-up and Everest SUV models, along with a complimentary two-year service package. You will also be able to check out the new limited edition Ford Ranger StormTrak, equipped with a suite of first-in-class features. Fans of Scandinavian design and safety will be able to purchase a Volvo with either cash rebates up to RM25,000 or complimentary accessories worth as much as RM43,000.

Finally, if you’ve been eyeing the BYD SEAL, now is the best time. Malaysia’s best-selling EV will be offered with a complimentary three-year Service Package Standard, an AC home charger and RM800 in charging credits exclusive to this event, providing even greater value.

For even more value for money, you’ll be able to turn to Auto Selection for a diverse selection of high-quality used vehicles this weekend. No matter what you are looking for, there is bound to be the perfect car that fits your needs and budget, available at special prices exclusively for Automania. High trade-in values will also be offered for you to switch from your existing vehicle.

Remember, Auto Selection used vehicles comes with an extended warranty and a complimentary service package for an ownership experience akin to buying a new car. Each unit has been thoroughly inspected and is guaranteed to have all-original mileage (no tampering) and come with no flood, fire or major accident damage for full peace of mind.

In the unlikely event that you will need to replace brake or suspension components, you will be entitled to a 15% discount from the Drivecare network of service centres – a subsidiary of Sime Darby Motors.

So what are you waiting for? Take advantage of all these special offers at Sime Darby Motors Automania at Carpark B, Stadium Bukit Jalil on September 6 to 8 from 9am to 6:30pm! Visit the official Sime Darby Motors website to register your interest.

*Installation not included

**Eligible models include the Hyundai IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, KONA Electric, Creta, Tucson and Palisade

***Lite variant only

****From registration date

