Enjoy 31% off Dodo Mat Camouflage car mat and receive a Dodo Limited Vacuum Flask until Sept 16!

September 11 2024

If you’re looking to keep your car clean while also giving it extra style points, there aren’t any better ways to accessorise it than with Dodo Mat’s car mats. The maker of the award-winning dual-layer car mat has introduced a new single-layer product in conjunction of Malaysia’s 67th year of independence – the Dodo Camouflage car mat!

As the name suggests, the mat features a striking Army Green camouflage pattern, made to pay tribute to the resilience and courage of Malaysia’s military personnel and their sacrifices they have made to uphold the nation’s peace and prosperity.

Now, this stylish car mat can be had with a 31% discount until Malaysia Day, September 16. You will also receive a complimentary Dodo Limited Vacuum Flask with every purchase, while stocks last.

The Dodo Camouflage single-layer car mat is made from an EVA material that is five times stronger than traditional car mats. Its eight-millimetre honeycomb design also effectively captures and conceals dirt, keeping your car cleaner for longer, and there’s also a free full-coverage Dodo Antislip Guard to prevent slippage and maximise safety. Each Dodo Mat is customised to fit your specific car and includes a three-year warranty to guard against severe wear and tear.

Aside from the special design for the Camouflage, Dodo Mat also offers several other colours as part of the Dodo Elite 1.0 single-layer series. These mats are available with a 15% discount during this promotional period.

So what are you waiting for? Take advantage of these special promos and outfit your car with Dodo Mat car mats today! For more information, check out Dodo Mat’s Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages or visit the official Dodo Mat website.