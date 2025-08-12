BYD and DENZA will soon surpass 20,000 EV sales in Malaysia, DENZA D9 gets RM5k package this August!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / August 12 2025 9:34 am

Since its arrival in late 2022, BYD has been going from strength to strength, becoming the #1 EV brand in Malaysia. The carmaker will soon celebrate 20,000 electric cars on the road in the country, including the luxurious Denza D9 electric MPV.

To celebrate this impressive milestone, Denza is offering a new RM5,000 exclusive celebratory package* with every Denza D9 purchased this August. This adds even more value to the already competitively-priced premium people mover, making it the perfect time to own and experience the D9.

It’s not just the price that has vaulted the Denza D9 to the top of the premium EV MPV sales charts, of course. The plush interior is another highlight, in particular the second row with its individual business class-style power-adjustable seats with ten-point massaging, one-touch recline and touchscreens built into the armrests.

Once seated, you’ll want to keep cool, so the Denza D9 not only offers separate climate control adjustment for the rear passengers but also a built-in refrigerator to keep drinks cold (or hot, if you so choose). With a length of over 5.2 metres long, the Denza D9 offers plenty of space for your entire family and their luggage, including in the third row and the 410 litre boot even with all seats up.

The front occupants are also well taken care of, with a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, “Hi Denza” voice control, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 50-watt wireless charger. The Denza D9 also gets a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems – including Level 2 semi-autonomous driving – and Disus-C adaptive damping for a smoother, more comfortable ride.

Also on offer is plenty of range – thanks to a 103.6 kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, the Denza D9 can travel up to 600 km on a single charge on the NEDC cycle. Buyers can choose from Advanced FWD and Premium AWD variants, the latter offering up to 374 PS and 470 Nm of torque. Every Denza D9 is backed by a six-year warranty* and an eight-year warranty for the battery and drive motor components* for complete peace of mind.

Does all this make you want to get behind the wheel of one? You better hurry, as this RM5,000 exclusive celebratory package is only available for a limited time. You can experience the Denza D9 and claim your package by visiting Denza’s nationwide premium roadshow series at the following locations:

IOI City Mall, Putrajaya: August 20-24

August 20-24 East Coast Mall, Kuantan: August 21-24

August 21-24 Sunway Velocity, KL: August 21-24

August 21-24 Straits Quay Marina, Penang: August 21-24

August 21-24 or any Denza showrooms near you

For more information, visit the official Denza Malaysia website.

*Terms and conditions apply