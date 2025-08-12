Enjoy premium heritage when you service your BMW or MINI at Performance Motors by Sime Motors

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / August 12 2025 10:29 am

Embrace the spirit of independence this Merdeka month at Performance Motors at the Damansara and Puchong locations, where you will get to enjoy a variety of deals when you service your BMW.

From now until August 29, a range of service packages are on offer – Package A is the engine oil service with an included fuel additive for the price of RM550, while Package B will bring you a 15% discount on BMW original wipers; handy for our climate that often brings copious amounts of rain.

Safety is paramount, and you’ll want peace of mind every time you take to the road. To that end, Package C brings a 15% discount on brake discs and brake pads, while Package D is a RM100 rebate per tyre, and a free-of-charge alignment service when you purchase a minimum of four tyres for your BMW.

For your convenience, Performance Motors is offering a complimentary shuttle service for BMW service customers. This offers you, the BMW service customer, a shuttle service for anywhere you may need or want to be, within 10 km of the Performance Motors service centre you have brought your vehicle to. You’ll be unique, as this service is exclusive to Performance Motors customers.

Of course, you may choose to wait on location at Performance Motors outlets while your vehicle is serviced. In line with the Malaysian theme for the month of August, you’ll also get to enjoy a complimentary serving of the now-iconic Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu on weekdays* while you wait as your vehicle is serviced.

Formerly known as Ingress Auto, Performance Motors is now backed by Sime Motors, and you can find the premier BMW customer experience from the group at its Damansara, Bandar Puteri Puchong and Bangsar locations.

With this Merdeka promotion for servicing at Performance Motors, you’ll get peace of mind for your BMW, and you’ll get to enjoy a scrumptious Malaysian delicacy as you wait. Register your interest here or call 1-300-13-8288, and check out Performance Motors on Facebook and on Instagram, and find out more, here.

*Terms and conditions apply; availability of Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu on a first-come, first-served basis.