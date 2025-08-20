Porsche Taycan – still the sportiest EV, now made even more dynamic and efficient with several improvements

In Advertorial / by Jonathan Lee / August 20 2025 12:45 pm

Since the introduction of the Porsche Taycan a few years ago in the early phases of the EV segment’s growth, it has been considered a benchmark for other brands venturing into the segment. Now, many are seen adopting traits similar to those of the Taycan.

While newer EVs have emerged since then, possessing varying levels of performance, they offer little in terms of driver involvement that is a key Porsche hallmark in the Taycan, which has set itself as a benchmark for sporty electric vehicles.

The Taycan is a cut above, prioritising the driving experience above all else. This latest model comes with plenty of improvements that sharpen the driving experience still further, as well as increasing range and efficiency. And it only takes a few seconds behind the wheel to realise that this four-door sports car is still at the top of its game.

Porsche is well known for delivering a sharp and intuitive driving experience, and the Taycan is no different. The incisive steering is quick but not overly so, making the car feel agile but not hyperactive, while the feedback coming through the rim is excellent for an electrically-assisted system. In contrast with almost every other EV on the market, this is a car that makes you feel at one with it, right from the off.

But it’s the chassis that’s the real highlight. The Taycan now comes as standard with active air suspension, delivering ironclad body control while maintaining a comfortable ride even on the bumpiest of roads.

This preternatural ability enables the car to be both engaging in the corners and cosseting on the highway, leading to more enjoyable daily commutes and less tiring long drives. You can enhance this duality still further by opting for the new Porsche Active Ride, which minimises body pitch and roll without the use of anti-roll bars, keeping the ride flat.

Even without it, the Taycan is still brilliant to drive. It may be one of the first proper performance EVs on the market, but it still leads the field when it comes to bringing a smile on your face. This car is still, truly, a Porsche first, EV second.

This latest Taycan is even better. Power is now up across the range; the Taycan 4S that you see here, for instance, now produces up to 517 PS with the Performance Battery Plus. There’s also a new Push-to-Pass function that gives you a whopping 598 PS for up to ten seconds.

It’s useful for when you’re overtaking, and it makes the already heart-pumping acceleration even more vivid as a result. The car unleashes all that performance in Launch Control, too, getting it from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

Best of all, the Taycan can now drive further on a single charge. Thanks to increased energy density (a result of improved cell chemistry), a more powerful yet more efficient rear motor and a bump in energy recuperation to 400 kW, range has been increased significantly. In fact, this Taycan 4S with the Performance Battery Plus can now travel up to 625 km.

What’s more, the Taycan’s already impressive DC fast charging speeds – enabled by an industry-leading (and still rare) 800-volt electrical architecture – has been boosted to 320 kW with the Performance Battery Plus. So equipped, the car is able to charge from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes. That means you get to enjoy the Taycan’s exceptional performance between charging stops, and those stops are now shorter, too – the best news anyone can ever hear.

All this means the Taycan remains the most dynamic EV on sale, serving up thrills when you’re carving up a twisty back road and comfort on a highway cruise. This is an agile performer no matter which version you go for, whether it is the regular sports sedan, the rugged and spacious Taycan Cross Turismo or the Taycan Turbo GT – the fastest electric vehicle on sale in Malaysia.

Purchase a new Taycan through an official Porsche Centre and you will also enjoy the peace of mind that comes from a four-year factory warranty and an eight-year warranty for the battery. It will also net you an exclusive Shell Recharge Platinum membership that affords special rates at Shell Recharge stations and plenty of other benefits. Experience the new Porsche Taycan at your nearest Porsche Centre or find out more, here.