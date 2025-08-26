DODO Mat premium car mats – 31% off limited time Merdeka promo, save up to RM300+, four days only!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / August 26 2025 4:25 pm

We take care of our cars, and some of us obsess over them. But when ferrying family and friends, we can’t always fully control what they bring into the car – dirty shoes, food and drinks, mud and soil, you know what we’re talking about. Frequent cleaning of car mats is a must, a necessary annoyance in our busy daily schedule.

And then there are ‘standard fit’ car mats that fit poorly, bunching up to create ‘rolls’. This isn’t just unsightly, but when it comes to the driver’s side mat, a poor-fitting coil mat can prevent the pedals from being stepped on properly, affecting safety. Some original car mats also wear out quickly, which affects the cabin’s ambience and aesthetics.

These are just some of the reasons that we need high quality car mats that fit well, and DODO Mat is an expert in the field.

DODO Mat has been designing and producing custom car mats for eight years, and its products feature an improved EVA material as well as the DODO Antislip Guard 2.0 technology to keep the mat firmly in place, with no damage to the car floor. DODO Mat’s products are certified by SIRIM for safety and trusted durability.

The DODO Mat product range starts with the DODO Elite 1.0. This entry-level model is already a significant upgrade on many standard mats; its single-layer design is vacuum friendly and ideal for drivers seeking reliable everyday protection that’s also very durable.

For those seeking for the ultimate in performance and refinement, DODO Luxury 2.0’s premium dual-layer design is best at hiding dirt and is very easy to clean. The Hexa Grip surface also provides maximum traction. If you drive an SUV or 4×4, the new DODO Camouflage might be a good fit – it features a bold and unique camouflage design with a rugged heel pad.

Step up to DODO Mat car mats for a cleaner, safer and more stylish driving experience. For four days only, DODO Mat is offering 31% off in its Merdeka promotion, and you stand to save up to RM300++ in this limited-time offer. Each purchase will come with a complimentary recycle bag and those who opt for the DODO Camouflage will receive a free camouflage t-shirt, while stocks last. The camouflage t-shirt ships in October.

DODO Mat products are exclusively available on the official DODO website www.dodomat.com.my. It’s a great opportunity for significant savings, so hurry and place your order today!