Celebrate Merdeka with the ultimate car care bundle from The Carage, priced at RM162 from Aug 31-Sept 16

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / August 29 2025 3:52 pm

One-stop car care specialist The Carage has launched its own in-house range of car care products, crafted to heighten your car care experience to new levels of quality. Whether it’s a long road trip, or the daily hustle and bustle that you’re preparing for, The Carage has just the car care bundle for your needs.

Building upon their experience from offering a wide selection of trusted brands from under one roof, the team at The Carage now takes the next step by developing and expanding its own product line-up. From essential wash solutions to smart detailing touches, the new collection delivers quality and convenience, bundled into one complete set in time for the nation’s Merdeka celebrations.

Here’s what you’ll find in the new Car Care Bundle by The Carage:

The Carage Golden Tangerine shampoo and conditioner (2L):

Gently cleanses your vehicle while conditioning the paint for a smoother, glossier finish. Safe on all paint types.

The Carage Double Wax Show Car Wash & Shine (500ml):

Perfect for quick clean-ups without water. This dual-action formula lifts dirt and leaves a protective wax layer; ideal for busy lifestyles.

The Carage Anti-Mist Glass Cleaner (500ml):

Cleans without streaks and prevents misting; great for Malaysia’s humid conditions and rainy weather.

The Carage All Surface Interior Cleaner With Anti-Dust Formula (500ml):

Suitable for all interior surfaces including dashboards, screens, panels, and trims. Keeps your cabin dust-free and looking fresh.

The Carage Premium Microfiber Towels in Tissue-Box Packaging (20pcs/Box):

Smartly packed for convenience; just pull one out whenever you need it. No mess, no clutter.

All of the above products come neatly packed in a reusable, recyclable bag, ensuring that your purchased bundle is practical and eco-conscious. Normally priced at RM230, the complete set is now being offered at a RM68 discount in conjunction with the nation’s 68th year of independence, bringing a price of RM162 from August 31 until September 16, 2025.

Explore the latest from The Carage on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, and products by The Carage can be purchased from official Shopee and Lazada outlets. Head to the official The Carage website to find out more.