Toyota – a beacon of quality, durability, reliability and unparalleled peace of mind in an uncertain world

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / August 29 2025 9:30 am

We live today in a very uncertain world, fraught with geopolitical tensions, economic roller-coasters, dramatic upsets in the world order and, closer to home, even the price we’ll pay for RON 95 petrol in the near future.

Amidst all these uncertainties, it is only natural for mankind to seek some form of comfort in predictability, dependability and stability. Something that will stand by you no matter how tough life gets. The automotive equivalent of that is Toyota.

It’s hard to imagine that the company which has for many years been the world’s number one carmaker originated in the weaving industry. It was Sakichi Toyoda who invented the world’s first automatic loom before, in 1926, setting up Toyoda Automatic Loom Works (still around today as Toyota Industries). His son Kiichiro then established an automotive division within the company, and the rest is history.

The advantage of Toyoda’s loom was that when it detected a problem, the machine would automatically stop, preventing further errors and imperfections that would cost time and money down the line. This is where jidoka was born, a concept that remains a core part of the Toyota Production System, which has been so successful that it’s been applied and implemented by numerous other companies and industries.

Jidoka and many other concepts like kaizen (continuous improvement), Just-in-Time production (make only how much of what is needed when it’s needed), gemba (the actual place, like the factory floor), genchi genbutsu (go and see) and monozukuri wa hitozukuri (making things is about making people) are far from mere words and phrases.

You see, almost every strength we’ve come to associate Toyota vehicles with – reliability, efficiency, high resale values, good after-sales service – all come from a fastidious fixation with quality, honed over nearly 90 years of car-making. All these learnings are applied to every one of Toyota’s 72 production sites all over the world, including Malaysia’s Shah Alam and Bukit Raja.

You’re sure to have friends and relatives who can swear by the dependability, durability and exceptional value of Toyota vehicles. Whether it’s a trusty KE70 that has served one family since new or a LiteAce that has ferried an entire generation of kids to school and back, Toyota has earned Malaysia’s trust and established itself as a household name through its six-decade-long loyalty to the nation.

And it continues to do so to this day – its wide range of vehicles ensures that there is a Toyota to suit every person, purse and purpose.

The Vios gives many families and fresh graduates lots of joyful moments by being dependable, efficient, spacious, practical, easy to drive and easy to maintain. The Camry conveys middle-managers to meetings, government officials to summits and bigger families to holidays in Port Dickson – in style and comfort.

The go-anywhere Hilux has been the nation’s best-selling pick-up truck for so long that it’s become a genericised trademark. From plantation owners and contractors to off-road enthusiasts and campers, the Hilux is synonymous with toughness and resilience.

And it’s not just about the products – the holistic ownership ecosystem is just as important to Toyota. From flexible and affordable financing plans, comprehensive insurance solutions and service packages, to 24Seven road assist and an extensive nationwide dealership network that includes body and paint centres, Toyota’s Extra Mile philosophy offers unbeatable peace of mind and worry-free mobility.

The world may be increasingly obsessed with the glitziest and the flashiest, but all that glitters is not gold, and some may be a flash in the pan. In uncertain times, it is wise to think long term and bank on the fundamentals – quality, durability and reliability. Toyota – always here for the long run.