Meet the new 2026 Lotus Emeya and Eletre at The Gardens Mall roadshow, Sept 3-7 – from RM459k

Lotus Cars Malaysia is showcasing the 2026 Lotus Emeya and Lotus Eletre at a roadshow at The Gardens Mall this week until Sunday, September 7 2025. If you’re looking for an executive premium sedan or SUV, check out the Emeya and Eletre duo at the ground floor of The Gardens Mall’s East Lobby this week.

Engineered for the daring, the Emeya and Eletre are more than just electric vehicles – they are a statement. A statement about what’s possible when you refuse to compromise.

Interested? Drop by the road show or fill up this form for a more personalised service by Lotus sales advisors.

Lotus Emeya Hyper GT – from RM459k

The Lotus Emeya is the brand’s electric hyper-GT that takes on the Porsche Taycan. It comes in five variants starting from RM459k for the Emeya 600.

The 2026 Emeya line-up and pricing are as follows:

Emeya 600 – RM459,000

Emeya 600 GT SE – RM519,000

Emeya 600 Sport SE – RM599,000

Emeya 900 Sport – RM699,000

Emeya 900 Sport Carbon – RM729,000

Lotus Eletre Hyper SUV – from RM499k

If you’re a fan of an SUV’s more commanding seating position, the Lotus Eletre hyper SUV starts from RM499k and comes in four variants beginning with the Eletre 600.

Pricing for each variant of the Eletre is as follows:

Eletre 600: RM499,000

Eletre 600 GT SE: RM569,000

Eletre 600 Sport SE: RM649,000

Eletre 900 Sport: RM769,000

Eletre 900 Sport Carbon: RM839,000

