Meet the World’s Fastest Family at the Mercedes-AMG World of Performance – exclusive deals fr Sept 10-15

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / September 9 2025 10:06 am

AMG. Three letters that point towards the World’s Fastest Family, which you’ll get to meet this week at Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s AMG World of Performance. Set to take place at GF LUXE, 1 Utama Shopping Centre from September 10-15, 2025 (10am to 10pm daily), this is the event to attend if you’ve been wanting to get into the thrilling world of Mercedes-AMG.

The stars of the show are the Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupé, the performance version of the brand’s stylish and versatile two-door model. It is joined by a special edition of the highly desirable Mercedes-AMG CLA Coupé.

Family members have different personalities, and that is the case with the rest of the AMG range, which are distinctive to meet varying tastes and needs. At the AMG World of Performance, you’ll also be able to get up close with the Mercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC, A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition, GLA 35 4MATIC and C 43 4MATIC. Test drives are also available for selected AMG and Mercedes-Benz models.

Depending on your preferred AMG model, you’ll receive #MYMercedesRewards worth up to RM130,000 and tailored financing with monthly repayments from as low as RM3,088.

A celebration of performance isn’t complete without some exclusive deals. In conjunction with the upcoming Malaysia Day, you also get to enjoy a range of offers such as complimentary service packages, MobilityPlus (guaranteed replacement car programme), 5th Year Star Platinum Coverage (extended limited warranty), Malaysia Airlines Golden Lounge access as well as private terminal transfers at KLIA Terminal 1.

Visitor’s to the event can also play a mini game to stand a chance of winning some Mercedes-AMG merchandise.

The AMG World of Performance is your gateway to the World’s Fastest Family and it all takes place this week at GF LUXE, 1 Utama Shopping Centre from September 10-15, 2025. Direct your browser here for more details and to register your interest.

*These deals are available for selected models. Terms and conditions apply. While stocks last.