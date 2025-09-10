GWM Merdeka Book and Win prizes worth up to RM120k – test drive ‘Gaya Wawasan Malaysia’ today!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / September 10 2025 4:22 pm

We all love rewards, and there’s no more rewarding time than now to own a GWM. In the spirit of Merdeka and the upcoming Malaysia Day celebration, the company has launched its new tagline – Gaya Wawasan Malaysia – along with a Merdeka campaign that offers prizes worth up to RM120,000!

Running from now till 28 September 2025, book your GWM vehicle at participating showrooms and win prizes instantly from a pool of goodies worth up to RM120,000.

Book any GWM vehicle and you’ll be entered into a lucky draw that will see 30 winners receive a prize envelope on the spot. Register your GWM vehicle to be in the running for the grand prizes! Whether it’s a high-tech Ora electric vehicle, a robust go-anywhere Tank or the sleek and stylish Haval H6, show off your ‘Gaya Wawasan Malaysia’ and be rewarded.

There are also attractive model-specific promotions on top of the Merdeka campaign. The Haval H6 HEV SUV is being offered with RM6,600 worth of savings, on top of five years free service and a 10-year hybrid battery warranty for ultimate peace of mind.

Speaking of warranties, the Tank 300 boasts a lifetime warranty for its engine and transmission – buy one with five years free service and a RM8,000 Thule Adventure Kit voucher.

The robust and imposing yet luxurious Tank 500 also comes with a lifetime warranty for its powertrain and HEV system, plus an eight-year/200,000 km power battery warranty and six years of unlimited mileage vehicle warranty. This large SUV comes with five years of free service, parts and labour inclusive.

If your eyes are pulled towards the cute Ora EVs, you’d be happy to know that the Ora Good Cat now comes with a free wallbox charger, RM20,000 worth of savings and five years free service. For the Ora 07, savings are boosted up to RM25,000 with five years free service.

Never try, never know, they say, so head to your nearest GWM showroom to experience for yourself and test drive the GWM vehicle that has piqued your interest. No better time than now – find out more at GWM Malaysia’s official website.