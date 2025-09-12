Celebrate Malaysia Day in luxury with Mercedes-Benz, from RM1,998 a month with Step Up Agility+

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / September 12 2025 5:33 pm

Celebrate Malaysia Day with the real deal in automotive luxury from Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, as the Step Up Agility+ plan makes premium motoring even more accessible.

Leading the offers from Mercedes-Benz Malaysia is the C 350 e, priced from RM279,888 including #MYMercedesRewards of up to RM70,000, and with monthly repayments starting from RM1,998 per month with the Step-Up Agility+ plan.

Looking further up the model range reveals the E 350 e, priced from RM378,888 inlcuding #MYMercedesRewards of up to RM40,000 and with monthly repayments starting from RM2,688 per month with the Step Up Agility+ plan, two compact service packages and motor insurance support of RM5,200, and RM300 in charging credit.

Prefer the elevated form of the SUV? There’s just the model for that in the GLC 350 e, priced from RM358,888 including #MYMercedesRewards of up to RM40,000, and with monthly repayments starting from RM2,688 per month with the Step Up Agility+ plan. This includes compact service packages and motor insurance support of RM4,500, and RM300 in charging credit.

The plug-in hybrid trio here that is the C 350 e, E 350 e and the GLC 350 e are covered by an eight-year battery warranty, a fifth-year Extended Star Premium Warranty and the MobilityPlus programme with a guaranteed replacement car.

For a larger SUV model, the GLE 450 is priced from RM499,888 including #MYMercedesRewards of up to RM45,000, and with monthly repayments from RM4,288 per month with the Step Up Agility+ plan. This includes compact service packages.

Is compactness your preference? Here’s the GLB 250 4MATIC, priced from RM225,888 including an even more generous offering of #MYMercedesRewards at up to RM65,000, and this is offered with low monthly repayments. This includes compact service packages.

The GLE 450 and the GLB 250 4MATIC SUVs also get the fifth-year Extended Star Platinum warranty coverage, and the MobilityPlus programme with a guaranteed replacement car.

With any Mercedes-Benz model purchased at this time, you’ll also enjoy access to the Malaysia Airlines Golden Lounge, as well as private terminal transfers at KLIA Terminal 1 for your air travels. Be sure to take advantage of these offers from Mercedes-Benz Malaysia by visiting any Mercedes-Benz showroom nationwide, and click here to find out more.