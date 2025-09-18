Best pre-owned deals plus a chance to win a new BMW 2 Series at Performance Motors Puchong, Sept 19-21!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / September 18 2025 3:17 pm

If you are looking to purchase a quality pre-owned car, head on over to Performance Motors Puchong this weekend, September 19 to 21. The Auto Selection Used Carnival is offering fantastic deals on a wide range of vehicles from multiple brands, plus lots of family-friendly activities and a chance to win a brand new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé or 10 monthly prizes as part of Sime Motors’ 45th Anniversary celebrations!

Step into a BMW with monthly instalments starting from only RM650 per month, along with up to RM5,000 in additional trade-in value for selected units, so you can rest assured that you will get your money’s worth from your old pride and joy.

Electric models are also available, including a 2023 BMW iX xDrive50 Sport starting from only RM2,900 per month. To sweeten the deal, the carnival is offering interest rates starting from as low as 1.88% per annum*, as well as a complimentary wallbox charger* – meaning you are ready for electric mobility from day one.

If you are looking for EVs from other makes, you can also check out the EV NEXT ElectriCarnival happening concurrently at the same location. There, you will be able to browse from several models, including a BYD from as low as RM700 per month.

You can also get into the mood by having a go at the racing simulators present throughout the event. You can also pick out new threads to match your new-to-you wheels, with a clearance sale on BMW Lifestyle Merchandise offering significant discounts.

Last but not least, if your car is in need of new suspension parts, you can save money through Drivecare with 15% on new components – even if your vehicle was not purchased from Sime Motors. Now that’s an offer you should not miss.

Interested? Start your engines and drive over to Performance Motors Puchong this weekend, September 19 to 21 from 9am to 6pm and take full advantage of Sime Motors’ 45th Anniversary limited offers! For more information, check out these links for Auto Selection, EV NEXT and Drivecare.

*Terms and conditions apply