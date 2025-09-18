CST SALEKS E.X1 – a premium performance tyre designed for both petrol and electric MPVs and SUVs

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / September 18 2025 9:43 am

In today’s market, premium MPVs and SUVs are rapidly becoming the preferred choice for families, executives and business fleets. As these vehicles grow in size, weight and performance, the quality of the tyres they ride on has never been more important.

Models like the Toyota Alphard, Vellfire and Proton X70 demand high levels of efficiency, stability, comfort, and quietness. That’s exactly what CST Tires says it set out to deliver with the SALEKS E.X1 – a premium performance tyre engineered to meet the control, safety and comfort expectations of top-tier MPVs and SUVs.

Developed to serve the demanding needs of both fuel-powered and battery-electric vehicles, the company says the E.X1 is the perfect tyre upgrade for drivers seeking comfort and confidence on the road, especially in premium MPVs and SUVs.

Although labeled as an EV-grade tire, CST says the E.X1’s benefits are far from exclusive to electric vehicles. In fact, the “EV” label signifies exceptional quality, accomplished through lower rolling resistance, enhanced wet grip and quieter performance, features that also benefit petrol-powered MPVs and SUVs.

As such, whether you drive a Toyota Alphard or Vellfire (235/50R18, 225/55R19) or popular local SUVs like the Proton X70 (225/55R19) and X50 (215/55R18), the brand says that the SALEKS E.X1 delivers improved stability, energy efficiency, wet grip and noise reduction.

According to CST, the tyre’s fitment range also includes key EV models like the Denza D9 (235/60R18) and Tesla Model 3 (235/45R18), underscoring its versatility for both petrol and EVs, particularly in the premium segment.

Developed through rigorous testing and validation, CST says that the SALEKS E.X1 was benchmarked by UTAC, one of the global’s most respected independent vehicle testing agencies based in France, and it is the first EV-grade tyre to earn a 3A rating on the EU Tyre Label, scoring the highest grade “A” in rolling resistance, wet grip and rolling noise.

The tyre maker says these three qualities are especially important for MPVs and SUVs, helping to reduce fuel or battery consumption, improve wet-braking safety, and deliver a quieter, more refined cabin experience.

CST claims that its EV-grade technology truly shines in real-world MPV and SUV applications. The E.X1’s construction minimises deformation under load— a key advantage for heavier vehicles like seven-seaters and SUVs carrying passengers or cargo. Its low rolling resistance and advanced tread compound not only boost energy efficiency but also extend tyre life, offering long-term value for daily drivers navigating Malaysian city traffic and highways.

Specifically engineered for the dynamics of larger vehicles, CST says that the SALEKS E.X1 features a reinforced internal structure that enhances load support and reduces sidewall flex, which results in greater high-speed stability and more responsive handling during cornering or emergency braking, especially crucial for taller vehicles with higher centers of gravity.

It adds that the tyre’s deep circumferential grooves and wide water evacuation channels ensure excellent wet-weather grip, even in Malaysia’s unpredictable rain conditions.

Quietness is another standout trait of the SALEKS E.X1, which CST says will be particularly appealing to owners of premium MPVs. The tyre’s closed shoulder design and multi-pitch tread pattern help suppress road noise, enhancing ride comfort especially in EVs, where noise intrusion is more noticeable. For MPV drivers who prioritise passenger experience, the E.X1 delivers a level of refinement that complements the quiet luxury of modern cabins.

Established in 1967 in Taiwan, CST Tires has grown into a globally recognised tire brand under Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co. Ltd. The company says its tyres are developed for worldwide markets but are always tested and fine-tuned with local conditions in mind, including those of Southeast Asia.

The company states that its dedication to research and development is evident in its state-of-the-art proving ground in Shanghai, where every CST tyre undergoes real-world testing for handling, braking, and wet performance. CST also operates the CST Tires Museum in Xiamen, Asia’s first tyre museum, a testament to its commitment to tire safety, innovation, and public education. These investments reflect CST’s long-term vision for excellence, both in product development and consumer trust.

In an age where control, safety and comfort matter more than ever, CST says the SALEKS E.X1 is ready to rise to the occasion. Whether you’re transporting your family in a luxury MPV, managing a business fleet, or navigating Malaysia’s diverse terrain in an SUV, the E.X1 delivers where it counts — efficiently, safely, and quietly.

As the company puts it, the SALEKS E.X1 is the modern mobility solution for today’s MPVs and SUVs, be it petrol-powered or electric. Learn more about the CST SALEKS E.X1 here, or visit CST Tires Malaysia’s website or Facebook page to find out more about the brand.