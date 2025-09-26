Download the CaltexGO mobile app now and enjoy seamless BUDI95 fuel payment without using MyKad

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / September 26 2025 10:52 am

From September 30, all Malaysian citizens with valid driving licences are eligible for subsidised RON 95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre under the Budi Madani RON 95 subsidy programme. If you want to avoid the hassle of having to use your physical MyKad to verify eligibility, then going with a digital app like CaltexGO + Rewards will make payment an easy, fuss-free experience.

All you need to do is download the CaltexGO + Rewards app, complete registration and link your TNG eWallet account, and you’re ready to enjoy the benefits of BUDI95 without needing to use MyKad at the pump terminal or having to walk into the store and the cashier for the same purpose.

It’s easy, fast and convenient, allowing you to Get, Set, Go with just a few convenient touches on your mobile phone. The best part is that you also get RM5 worth of fuel*, and using the CaltexGO + Rewards app also offers other perks and benefits as well.

For one, you get double Caltex Rewards points (issued on a per litre basis), and you can eliminate the hassle of parking your money with an e-wallet by tagging a debit/credit card directly to the app. This means you’ll also get bank rewards points too.

So, skip the queue by seamlessly putting verification and payment at your fingertips with the CaltexGO + Rewards mobile app. You’ll also enjoy the benefits of Caltex with Techron 95 with a cleaner engine and greater mileage! Download the CaltexGO + Rewards app on the Apple Store or Google Play now. Find out more about the CaltexGO + Rewards app here.