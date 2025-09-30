The all-electric Porsche Macan – from its performance to its versatility, everything you need in an SUV

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / September 30 2025 11:00 am

With close to 300,000 units sold in its first-generation, the Porsche Macan has undoubtedly been one of the great success stories for Porsche. Arriving on the scene in 2014, the compact SUV quickly won buyers over, becoming the best-selling Porsche model globally within its first year of introduction. That allure continues brightly with the all-electric Macan, which continues to offer the performance of a sports car with the versatility of an SUV, making for engaging day-to-day drives.

Drivers seeking a sporty everyday experience with the signature Porsche handling will find it in the all-electric Macan. Besides a stunning exterior and the quick acceleration that the all-electric Macan has, there’s more to the Macan than that, with dynamic handling providing exhilarating, engaging drives every time you get behind the wheel.

Space is assured, with an increase in its size bringing about a larger interior, with improved leg and headroom at the back. There’s no shortage of cargo space, with 84 litre frunk and up to 1,348 litres of rear luggage compartment volume.

You’ll be ensconced in luxury and technology inside the cabin, with the Macan being equipped with the latest-generation display and operating concept, with up to three screens – including a free-standing 12.6-inch, curved-design instrument cluster and an 10.9-inch central display and optional passenger display – providing driving information to the driver and entertainment for passengers on journeys, the latter without disrupting the driver.

Other highlights include a LED light strip that acts as both ambient lighting and a communication light, a smart lighting system that enhances every passenger’s awareness, safety, and ambience. It visually communicates real-time vehicle updates and warnings.

It also provides information on drive modes when you switch between them or engage launch control, where the light reacts instantly to reflect these changes. Furthermore, the communication light also acts as an additional intuitive layer of safety. For example, if a pedestrian or cyclist approaches from behind while a passenger tries to exit, a red pulse appears on the door.

On top of the standard equipment offered by the factory, which includes Power Steering Plus, four-zone climate control and a 230V power outlet in the luggage compartment, a premium Bose Surround Sound System is included as additional standard equipment just for the Malaysian market.

Of course, the driving performance remains the highlight of the Macan, and with four versions to choose from (the Macan, Macan 4, Macan 4S and Macan Turbo), with outputs ranging from 340 PS to 584 PS, there’s one that will fit your needs perfectly.

Helping you to harness all that power into an unforgettable drive are items such as an electronically-controlled Porsche Traction Management (ePTM), which responds to slip in as quick as 10 seconds, as well as the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control, which provides for increased driving comfort or for improved dynamic driving when needed.

No matter which variant, a 100 kWh high-voltage NMC battery offers up to 641 km of travel (depending on version), meaning you’ll be able to cover long distances with the Macan. You don’t have to fret about charging, because the Macan accepts up to 270 kW of DC fast charging, getting the battery filled from 10% to 80% SoC in about 21 minutes.

In a hurry? Well, 10 minutes of DC fast charging is able to charge enough for up to 250 km of range, which gets you moving in quick fashion always, minus the anxiety. For further peace of mind, every Macan owner will have two-years warranty – with options to extend the warranty up to 15 years – and an eight-year battery warranty, ensuring worry-free ownership through the years.

In short, you’ll find that the all-electric Porsche Macan ticks many boxes, and be the everyday hero you need. Make an appointment with Porsche today to test drive the all-electric Macan and you’ll understand why the Porsche feeling is indescribable.

