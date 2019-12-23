In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 23 December 2019 12:11 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’re looking for a pre-owned Mercedes-Benz to help you usher in Chinese New Year in style, then you’ll want to be heading over to Hap Seng Star (HSS) to check out the company’s CNY pre-owned campaign.

The event will run from December 27 to January 19, 2020 at HSS’ Pre-owned Centres in Kinrara and Balakong, which happen to be the largest facilities for pre-owned Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Malaysia. Operating hours are 9 am to 7 pm on Monday-Friday, 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday.

You’ll be able to check out a wide selection of Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned vehicles, many of them being offered at enticing prices, starting from as low as RM200,000.

All vehicles listed under the Mercedes-Benz Certified programme are sourced from authorised MBM dealers, with the condition that they are not older than six years or exceed 125,000 km in mileage. Furthermore, these vehicles must not have identifiable structural damage and be fully serviced and maintained at authorised service centres using original parts.

Cars that meet these criteria will then need to undergo a thorough 215-point inspection by certified technicians, which covers a myriad of aspects, including engine components, body and chassis, electrical systems, as well as extensive road testing.

Only when a car passes the inspection, and have its genuine service and maintenance records checked and verified, will it receive the Mercedes-Benz Certified stamp of approval, so there’s complete peace of mind in the purchase.

Every purchase of a Mercedes-Benz Certified vehicle will be entitled to a mystery Hap Seng Star Ang Pow. The lucky draw prizes include a complimentary lube service, Touch ‘n Go and petrol cards as well as Mercedes Benz merchandise vouchers.

Find out what models are available in the Hap Seng Star CNY pre-owned campaign here, and you can also register your interest in the event here.