By Gerard Lye / 30 December 2019

Mitsubishi has announced a seven-car line-up for Tokyo Auto Salon 2020, which are based on five different production models, including the eK Cross, Delica D:5, Outlander PHEV, Eclipse Cross and the upcoming Super Height K-Wagon.

For now, the Japanese carmaker has released details on five of its seven exhibits, and we start with the eK Cross Wild Beast Concept, which serves to emphasise “an outdoor image that feels playful.” Modifications here include black cladding around the wheel arches and on the bumpers, along with rugged side skirts, grey camo accents, a roof rack and Toyo Tires Open Country R/T all-terrain tyres.

Next up, there’s the Eclipse Cross Weekend Explore Specification that comes with adjustable suspension from Air Force Suspension Japan, allowing the ride height to be lowered or raised with a remote control or smartphone app.

The show car also gets a roof rack and Toyo tyres, the latter being wrapped around Rays Team Daytona M9 off-road wheels. Additionally, the special Eclipse Cross will demonstrate a “Weekend Explorer” app for the smartphone-linked display audio system.

Following the SUV trend, there’s the Outlander PHEV NERV, a collaboration project between Mitsubishi and Gehirung Co. to create a disaster relief vehicle. Highlights include KYMETA u7 planar satellite antenna made by Kymeta Corporation in the United States, which provides an Internet connection service via satellite communication by SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation.

The vehicle also gets a NERV body wrap and Toyo rubbers mounted on Crimson Lycan wheels, and since it’s a plug-in hybrid vehicle, the Outlander PHEV NERV can temporarily supply power to communities during disasters.

Mitsubishi has also prepared two exhibits based on the Delica D:5 minivan, with the first being the Delica D:5 All Blacks that was used as a support car during the 2019 Rugby World Cup for the New Zealand team. Wearing the team’s colours, the minivan sports All Blacks logos and black Advan Racing RZII wheels shod with Yokohama Geolandar X-AT G016 all-terrain tyres.

Lastly, there’s the Delica D:5 eye, cute, is the result of a project with input from Japanese director Terry Ito. The concept proposed was to make the minivan be “like a dog or a member of a family,” and was customised to have a “cute and friendly design.”

Revisions made here are rather extensive, as the entire front end has been swapped out for one with a multi-slat grille and a pair of round headlamps instead of the rectangular stock units. The body also gets a green paintjob, which is extended to the Daytona SS wheels made by MLJ that are wrapped with Yokohama Geolandar CV G058 tyres. Tartan plaid seats in the interior help to complete the package.