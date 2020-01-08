In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 8 January 2020 3:53 pm / Comments are Disabled

New year, new car! Leap into the upcoming Year of the Rat with style, and a new Jaguar Land Rover vehicle. Jaguar Land Rover retailers will be having a Chinese New Year Weekend Sale event on January 11-12 (that’s this coming weekend), promising great deals for new and Approved Jaguar and Land Rover models.

The outlets – Sisma Auto KL (Tel: 03-92123106) and Sime Darby Auto Connexion PJ (Tel: 03-92123103) – will be opening their doors from 10am to 6pm this weekend, so mark your calendars.

The stars of the show will be the handsome SUVs from JLR. A brand new Range Rover Velar can be yours from RM536,787, with complimentary auto-deployable side steps worth over RM20,000*, plus free Android Auto and Apple CarPlay worth RM3,000*. Prefer a Jaguar? The F-Pace can be yours from RM498,800, also with the complimentary auto-deployable side steps and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

There are also plenty of high quality Approved cars available if you select the pre-owned option, and every purchase will net you a Land Rover Chronograph watch or Jaguar Chronograph watch worth RM2,500*. JLR Approved cars come with a minimum two-year comprehensive warranty and 24 months of JLR Roadside Assistance. Click for more info and the list of Land Rover Approved and Jaguar Approved vehicles.

Cars aside, you will also find selected Land Rover Lifestyle Collection and Jaguar Lifestyle Collection items with 20% discount at the JLR Chinese New Year Weekend Sale.

* Promotion is based on availability and is applicable to selected models and units. The complimentary gift is not exchangeable for cash. While stocks lasts.