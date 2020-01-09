In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 9 January 2020 6:09 pm / Comments are Disabled

This weekend, usher in the new year with a brand new BMW from Auto Bavaria. Enjoy exclusive new year deals on a breathtaking array of BMW models as well as a wide selection of BMW Premium Selection pre-owned units.

Enjoy exceptional rebates*, low financing rate solutions by BMW Financial Services starting from 0.68%*, high trade-in value for your existing vehicle, special year-end offers on an array of BMW Lifestyle and BMW Original accessories and much more. Also, receive a complimentary Huawei Mate 30* when you purchase one of our selected BMW models.

On top of that, customers will get to enjoy five years of unlimited mileage warranty and free scheduled service**, for absolute peace of mind added to your purchase. Every BMW also comes with a complimentary one-year Ultimate Protection Programme+* and a complimentary offer of one-year BMW Comprehensive Motor Insurance up to RM 7,000*!

Make your way to Auto Bavaria Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru or Penang from January 10 – 12, 9am to 6pm and enjoy all is there to offer.

For more information on the Auto Bavaria New Year Special, visit the official Auto Bavaria Facebook page or you may also register your interest here.

If you are looking for something more fun and exceptional to begin the new decade with, then the MINI is for you! Enjoy exclusive new year offers on a wide range of MINI models including the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid and MINI Cooper S Clubman.

Discover auspicious instalment plans, tokens of fortune worth up to RM 22,000*, complimentary Dyson gift cards worth up to RM1,000, and what’s more? You can also stand a chance to win a MINI track day experience*! Make your way to Auto Bavaria Kuala Lumpur or Penang from January 10 – 12, 9 am to 6pm and enjoy all is there to offer.

For more information on the Auto Bavaria New Year Special 2020, visit the official Auto Bavaria MINI Facebook page or you may also register your interest here.

For those who live the two-wheeled life, now’s the time to make life a ride! A wide range of BMW Motorrad models can be found, and you can take your favorite selected model out for a test ride! Enjoy rebates, complimentary Dyson gift card worth up to RM1,000*, hassle-free financing packages* and more!

Make your way to Auto Bavaria Kuala Lumpur or Penang from January 10 – 12, 9 am to 6pm and enjoy all is there to offer.

For more information on the Auto Bavaria New Year Special 2020, visit the official BMW Motorrad Auto Bavaria Facebook page or you may also register your interest here.

*Terms and conditions apply. Offers may vary across BMW models.

**Free scheduled service is provided in accordance with the Condition Based Service (CBS) system in your BMW vehicle.