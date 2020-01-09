In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 9 January 2020 1:45 pm / Comments are Disabled

Usher in the new year with a new ride this weekend at Auto Selection Kuala Lumpur, with a wide range of premium pre-owned vehicles available at unbelievable prices from January 10 to 12!

Prices start from just RM48,800 for a 2015 Honda Jazz 1.5E, RM44,800 for a Hyundai Elantra 1.6 and RM69,800 for a 2014 Mazda 3 2.0L CBU. If you wish to have something bigger for your family, you can opt for a 2016 Perodua Alza 1.5 Advance for just RM45,800 or a 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe at only RM70,800.

Those who want something classy can snap up a 2014 Toyota Vellfire 2.4X facelift at only RM133,800. If you’re into premium European cars, we might have the right car for you; there’s a 2016 Mercedes-Benz E250 Edition E from just RM185,800, and a 2019 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Plus from RM308,800.

So what are you waiting for? Set your navigation to Auto Selection Kuala Lumpur on January 10th to 12th from 9am to 6pm, and see for yourself why these offers are the best in town! For more information, visit the official Auto Selection Facebook page.