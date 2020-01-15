In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 15 January 2020 2:30 pm / Comments are Disabled

The world of car care today is vast and varied, with thousands of products to beautify, add gloss, and protect the paint from the harmful wrath of nature, primarily UV rays and acid rain. Many products serve different needs, and sometimes the thought of diving head first into the realm of automotive detailing can be daunting.

Well, that’s where professional detailers like Kuzig Glanz Detailing come to the rescue. Founded in 2010, Kuzig Glanz quickly became a trusted brand in premium vehicle detailing solutions, offering full-fledged detailing services from regular car washes to full-on, extensive paint correction and restoration, as well as paint protection coating.

Kuzig Glanz prides itself with using only trusted products that deliver the best finishing quality for its customers. More often than not, a properly detailed car almost always turns out looking better than when it was bought brand new, with less surface marring that’s topped off with a slick dirt and water-repellant coating.

Car detailing is an art, and if you’re curious enough to indulge in an exhibition, you may drop by the Kuzig Headquarters in Ara Damansara, Selangor or Kuzig Concept Store in Muar, Johor if you’re from the south. The company will open doors to two more stores this year, one in Glenmarie and another in Langkawi.

For those who are on a budget, Kuzig also has an affordable Do-It-Yourself solution (no pun intended) for you. This comes in the form of Lustrous Quick Wax, featuring advanced polymers to enhance gloss and offer a thin layer of paint protection.

Besides the paint, Lustrous can be used on all surfaces, including windows, plastic trims, chrome, and alloy wheels! The best part is, you can grab one now for just RM98, and the bundle includes a 220 ml stainless steel spray bottle, as well as a 600 ml refill pack. Now you can prep your own show car in just 10 minutes!

If you want a more durable solution that still won’t break the bank and is just as easy to apply, then opt for the Armour Quick Coating. Armour features SiO2 quartz silica additives that is more durable than conventional waxes, yet provide all-weather protection, plus a longer lasting shine and protection on the paint.

Like Lustrous, it’s bundled together with the same 220 ml stainless steel spray bottle and a 600 ml refill pack. With this, your car will be protected from the harmful UV rays, and when it rains, the water droplets will just bead off your ride.

To find out more, you may visit Kuzig Glanz Detailing’s Facebook page here, or its Instagram page here. Alternatively, you could also reach out to Ronald at 017-2903038 or Ray at 012-3032855.