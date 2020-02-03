In Cars, International News, Jaguar / By Matthew H Tong / 3 February 2020 10:00 am / 10 comments

Have you ever wondered why one of the most jarring trends in the automotive scene today is the enlargement of the radiator grille? Well, according to Jaguar design boss Julian Thomson, it’s because car companies are deliberately trying to develop future design languages with “big considerations towards China,” CarThrottle reports.

“China’s a first generation of car owners, or second-generation now, and they have been quite brand obsessed, [but] not knowing what brand was what. So a lot of manufacturers have reacted to this by doing very strong faces on their cars, just to get known,” Thomson explained.

Like many who are put off by big radiator grilles, Thomson isn’t particularly a fan of this design direction, which a lot of car brands have taken. “I feel some of our competitors have gone really overboard in trying to overemphasise the brand, the face of the car, and in a fairly crude manner in a lot of cases.” He even went as far as to say that these brands are “doing faces only a mother could love.”

With Thomson leading the pack, he pledges that Jaguar will not “torture the metal” in the same manner which others have done, ever. To stand out in the world’s largest auto market, he said “premium brands like ourselves do need to have design languages that are much more cohesive and recognisable, but at Jaguar we’re not going to be funky, we’re not going to do these big faces… We’ve really got to make sure Jaguar has some real integrity and civility about it.”

Hence the new F-Type. Sure, the front face is sleeker and more attention-grabbing than before, and the grille is evidently larger as well. Thomson said it’s as big as Jaguar will go for now, “but ask me again in a few years,” he said. So, what do you guys think of big grilles?