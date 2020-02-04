Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
Sebelum ini, kita hanya melihat trak pikap Hyundai dalam bentuk konsep yang digelar sebagai Santa Cruz. Dan ini adalah imej pertama unit prototaip sebenar berjaya dirakamkan oleh jurufoto intipan kami – ia dilihat sedang diuji dalam cuaca sejuk.
Menurut pengumuman Hyundai sebelum ini, trak pikap berkenaan akan diproduksi di kilang Montgomery, Alabama di Amerika Syarikat bermula tahun 2021. Walaupun diberikan penyamaran yang agak berat, rekaan trak pikap pertama Hyundai versi produksi ini kelihatan mengambil rekaan dari model konsep sebelum ini, tetapi diberikan konfigurasi badan double-cab.
Muka trak pikap tersebut diberikan gril signatur Hyundai terkini, diapit dengan sepasang lampu hapadan yang nipis. Pencahayaan turut dibantu dengan lampu panduan bersaiz besar di bawah tiap-tiap lampu hadapan berkenaan. Pada bahagian sisi, rekaan Santa Cruz ini nampaknya mengambil elemen rekaan dari SUV Santa Fe, terutamanya pada rekaan tiang-C.
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
Khabar angin bertiup, Santa Cruz dikatakan sebuah trak pikap unibody yang diasaskan dari Santa Fe, jadi berkemungkinan ia dijana oleh pilihan enjin yang sama iaitu sama ada enjin petrol NA 2.4 liter berkuasa 185 hp, atau 2.0 liter petrol turbo menjana 238 hp.
Ada juga dakwaan yang mengatakan trak pikap Hyundai ini akan di bina untuk berhadapan terus dengan model-model arus perdana seperti Toyota Hilux, dan ia akan diberikan casis jenis ladder frame. Walau bagaimanapun, masih belum ada pengumuman rasmi dari Hyundai sendiri berkenaan binaan asas trak pikap berkenaan.
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
-
-
Spy-Shots of Cars
This image has been optimized for a calibrated screen with a Gamma of 2.2 and a colour temperature of 6500°K
GALERI: Model konsep Hyundai Santa Cruz 2015