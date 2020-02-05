In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 5 February 2020 3:35 pm / Comments are Disabled

Usher into the Chinese New Year with a new ride this weekend at Auto Selection Ara Damansara, with a wide range of premium pre-owned vehicles available at unbelievable prices from February 7 to 9, from 9 am to 6 pm.

You’ll be able to check out a wide selection of pre-owned vehicles. Many are being offered at enticing prices, starting from as low as RM38,800.

If you are looking for a sedan car, you can opt for the 2011 Toyota Vios 1.5G for just RM38,800, or a 2018 Honda City 1.5 Hybrid for just RM60,800. Meanwhile, if you wish to have something bigger for your family, you can opt for a 2018 Proton Exora FL 1.6 Executive for just RM47,800 or a 2016 Honda HR-V 1.8V for just RM73,800.

For those who are into premium European cars, we might have the right car for you. There’s the 2019 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 Highline from just RM140,800, and a 2019 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription Plus from RM308,800.

On top of that, you will be able to enjoy the festivities happening over the weekend, including magic show from the Prosperity God on February 8, 2020 at 1 pm, and Tai Chi Performance by Persatuan Chenshi Tai Chi KL & Selangor at 2 pm. Also, not to be missed on February 9 are Chinese drum performances and lion dance shows by the world championship-winning Kun Seng Seng Lion and Dragon Dance Association at Auto Selection Ara Damansara.

So, what are you waiting for? Set your GPS to Auto Selection Ara Damansara on February 7 to 9, from 9 am to 6 pm and see it for yourself why these offers are the best in town! For more information, please visit the official Auto Selection Facebook page.