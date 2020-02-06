In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 6 February 2020 2:44 pm / Comments are Disabled

This Chinese New Year, usher in your year of prosperity with a brand-new BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad model from Auto Bavaria! Happening this weekend from February 7 to 9, 2020, make your way to Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara, Penang or Johor Bahru, where you’ll be able to test drive all your favourite BMW models.

Once you’ve found the BMW models that’s just right for you, enjoy attractive rebates*, high trade-in values, low interest rates from just 0.68%, a complimentary gift and more. Every BMW model comes with 5 Years Unlimited Warranty + Free Scheduled Service for peace-of-mind ownership, and on top of that, selected models will also come with a complimentary one-year BMW Comprehensive Motor Insurance.

That’s not all, as the festivities will also include a magic show from the Prosperity God on February 8 at 1pm as well as a Tai Chi performance by Persatuan Chenshi Tai Chi KL & Selangor at 2pm. There will also be Chinese drum and lion dance performances by the world championship-winning Kun Seng Keng Lion and Dragon Dance Association at Auto Selection Ara Damansara on February 9.

So, what are you waiting for? Drop by and discover the best offers in town to kick start your year of prosperity with Auto Bavaria. For more information on the Auto Bavaria Prosperity Deals and more, visit the official Auto Bavaria Facebook page or website by clicking here.

If you’re looking to celebrate the Year of the Rat in style with a new MINI instead, you won’t want to miss Auto Bavaria’s Chinese New Year prosperity deals on MINI models, which will be offered at Auto Bavaria Ara Damansara and Penang from February 7 to 9, from 9am to 6pm.

Among the many attractive deals include auspicious instalment plans, tokens of fortune worth up to RM22,000*, complimentary Dyson gift cards worth up to RM1,000, and you can even stand a chance to win a MINI track day experience*!

Not only will you find enticing deals this weekend, you’ll also be treated to special performances to keep you entertained. For more information on the Auto Bavaria New Year Special 2020, visit the official Auto Bavaria MINI Facebook page or you may also register your interest here.

For those who have their heart set on a two-wheeler instead, you can find a wide range of BMW Motorrad models to test out at Auto Ara Damansara and Penang this weekend (February 7 to 9 from 9am to 6pm).

When you’ve discovered the perfect companion to “Make Life a Ride,” enjoy tantalising rebates, a complimentary Dyson gift card worth up to RM1,000*, hassle-free financing packages* and more!

For more information on the Auto Bavaria New Year Special 2020, visit the official BMW Motorrad Auto Bavaria Facebook page or you may also register your interest here.