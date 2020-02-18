In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 18 February 2020 12:04 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’re looking to purchase a Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-owned model, good news! Cycle & Carriage Bintang is offering a selection of models at very attractive prices from now until February 29, 2020. To add some mystery to the mix, only five vehicles will be revealed weekly until the end of the campaign, so if you want to take advantage of these amazing deals, you’d better hurry.

To find out what Mercedes-Benz models are currently being offered, follow the link at the end of this article. This week, your options include a number of premium SUVs, with a 2019 GLA 200 Nightfall Edition available at just RM175,000. Want something larger? There’s also a 2018 GLC 200 that can be yours for RM205,000.

Should SUVs not be your cup of tea and you want a premium Mercedes-Benz sedan instead, Cycle & Carriage Bintang has a 2018 E 200 Avantgarde for RM223,000 as well. Environmentally-conscious customers can also consider a 2018 C 350e e AMG Line for RM180,000, while performance seekers can go for a 2018 Mercedes-AMG C 43 at RM300,000.

Whichever Mercedes-Benz model that appeals to you, rest assured that you’re getting the best that the Certified Pre-owned programme has to offer. So what are you waiting for? Take the first step into Mercedes-Benz ownership with Cycle & Carriage Bintang by reserving your car here. Can’t find something you like this week? Check back again next week for a new set of offers.