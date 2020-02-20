In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 20 February 2020 10:07 am / Comments are Disabled

Volvo has a brand new home in Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya. Not just a stylish new outlet, but Sime Darby Swedish Auto’s 3S centre is the largest of its kind in Malaysia.

Located at Block 6 of the new Sime Darby Motors City, Jalan PJU 1A/7, Ara Damansara, the official opening of the Sime Darby Swedish Auto 3S centre is on February 20, which is today. Visitors can enjoy the complete Volvo Retail Experience and experience the first ever Volvo Virtual Reality Studio in South East Asia at this new facility.

The 50,742 sf dealership has eight service bays, two of which are specifically for Reception At The Counter. Manned by eight technicians, the first fully air-conditioned workshop in Malaysia has ample parking both at the ground floor and basement and all customer parking spots are fitted with an individual charger.

Click to enlarge

Sime Darby Swedish Auto’s new and motivated team is ready to serve customers for sales and after-sales, so pay the new dealership a visit and enjoy complimentary Swedish fika and coffee.

Of course, the full range of Volvo models will be on display and available for test drives, including the XC40, XC60 and XC90 SUVs, plus the fresh Volvo S60 T8 R-Design.

The showroom’s opening hours are from 8.30am to 6pm on weekdays, 9am to 6pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 6pm on Sundays and public holidays. The service centre opens from 8.30am to 5.30pm on weekdays and Saturdays. For more info on Volvo and Sime Darby Swedish Auto, visit their official website and Facebook page. Drop by Sime Darby Swedish Auto this weekend to enjoy the outlet’s opening offers!