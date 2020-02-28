In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 28 February 2020 3:30 pm / Comments are Disabled

Life is a journey, and as with any other journey, it’s full of ups and downs. Like you, your car will have to be ready to handle everything life throws at you, whether it’s going on a road trip with your friends, managing a crisis or an emergency, bringing your family back home for the festive season or attending your child’s graduation. Sound familiar?

This means that you will need to rely on your car to start and drive, day in, day out. Now, even the most reliable car will break down if you don’t take care of it properly. Maintenance really is key; choosing the right engine oil for your car is crucial to ensure it runs smoothly for decades, just like a reliable friend who is always there for you at all times.

Shell is always striving to innovate and offer the best driving experiences to all car owners. Shell Helix’s synthetic motor oils uses the patented PurePlus Technology – a revolutionary process that delivers crystal clear base oil from natural gas with virtually no impurities, making it 99.5% pure. This technology ensures maximum engine life and protection for your car.

With Shell Helix Ultra with PurePlus Technology, you can expect:

Exceptional extreme temperature performance

Shell Helix Ultra with PurePlus Technology stays stronger for longer periods in extreme high temperatures to keep performing and protecting the engine. It provides superior resistance to oil degradation – up to 32% better than the latest industry standard1.

Unsurpassed sludge protection

Shell Helix Ultra with PurePlus Technology protects high-performance engines from harmful deposits that hinder power and performance. No other engine oil can keep your engine closer to factory clean2.

Low-evaporation formula helps save time and money

Shell Helix Ultra with PurePlus Technology offers up to 50% lower evaporation loss compared to inferior engine oils3. Why does this matter? Because a synthetic low-evaporation formulation means you don’t need to top up your oil as often, saving you time and money.

Better fuel economy

Shell Helix Ultra with PurePlus Technology has a low-viscosity and low-friction formulation, providing up to three percent better fuel economy4. The less friction you have between the parts in your engine, the easier the parts can work and move, and this helps you burn less fuel.

With better lubricants come better customer satisfaction, and Shell Helix is now the #1* most preferred passenger car engine oil brand in Malaysia. As a token of appreciation, Shell is offering you the chance to win a three-year** free supply of Shell Helix engine oil to continue experiencing the best that life has to offer.

To participate, just follow these simple steps:

Sign up to be a Shell Advantage Reward (SHARE) member here. Receive a unique RM10 discount code for Helix Ultra (4L), HX8 (4L) or Eco (3.5L). Redeem the discount code when performing an oil change at selected SHARE workshops. Stand a chance to win three years’** free engine oil.

Hurry, as the last date to submit your entries is March 31! For more information, visit the official Shell Malaysia website.

1Compared with API SN specification and based on Sequence IIIG oxidation test

2Based on Sequence VG sludge test results using 0W-40

3Based on ASTM D5800 NOACK volatility test

4Based on ACEA M 111 fuel economy results compared with the industry reference oil)

*Source: Based on a study conducted by an international market research company commissioned by Shell

**Terms and conditions apply