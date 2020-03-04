In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 4 March 2020 5:14 pm / Comments are Disabled

Make your way to Sime Darby Auto Selection Ara Damansara this weekend from March 6-8, 2020, from 9am to 6pm, to enjoy access to a wide range of premium pre-owned vehicles that are being offered at unbelievable prices.

The offerings start from as low as RM23,800 for a 2015 Hyundai i20 1.25L, while further up the list of offerings is a 2016 Honda Civic 1.5 TC for just RM84,800 as well as a 2019 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 Highline at RM138,800.

If you require something larger to accommodate your family, you can opt for a 2018 Proton Exora FL 1.6 Turbo Executive for just RM45,800 or even a 2019 Proton X70 Premium that is going for RM100,800.

Should you have a yearning for executive sedans and the luxuries that come with them, there’s a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C 250 Exclusive being offered for RM160,800, along with a 2019 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription that is priced from RM308,800.

So, what are you waiting for? Head on over to Auto Selection Ara Damansara this weekend from 9am to 6pm and see for yourself why these offers are the best in town! For more information, please visit the official Auto Selection Facebook page.