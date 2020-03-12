In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 12 March 2020 2:00 pm / Comments are Disabled

Looking for a new Hyundai? You’ll get the best deals when you head over to the Hyundai March-velous Carnival in Ara Damansara this weekend!

It’s happening on March 14 and 15, and here you’ll be able to enjoy cash rebates and accessories worth up to RM15,000*, plus a special free gift when you place a booking at the event. You’ll also learn more about your new car, thanks to product detail explanations by Hyundai experts. There will also be attractive prices on pre-owned Hyundai models.

Existing owners will benefit too, as those who participate will get a free car health check and technical recommendation by technical experts, a 20% discount on bluechem car care products, a Bactakleen Anti-Bacterial System treatment for only RM30, an up to 20% discount on selected parts and a free RM20 Shell petrol voucher** for any lubricant service over RM300. A free gift will also be offered to those who renew their insurance during the event.

So mark your calendars everyone – the Hyundai March-velous Carnival is happening this weekend, March 14 and 15 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at Sime Darby Auto Hyundai in Ara Damansara (you can get directions by searching Sime Darby Motors City on Waze)! For more information, visit the official Hyundai Malaysia website.

*Terms and conditions apply

**Limited to the first 100 customers at the event