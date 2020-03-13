In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 13 March 2020 6:09 pm / Comments are Disabled

Don’t want to fly far and hang around in international airports during this virus outbreak period? Want to replace that overseas holiday with a domestic getaway or even a local road trip? Hertz Malaysia is currently having a promotion where they will belanja up to 50% discount on car rentals, or a daily ride from just RM90 per day. The booking and pick-up period is from now till May 31, 2020.

You would definitely have heard of or seen Hertz around before. Well established as the preferred car rental choice for business travellers and holiday makers, the world’s leading car rental company has an extensive network of more than 8,500 locations in over 150 countries.

Much has been said about ride hailing apps or car sharing schemes, and car companies have also started to dabble in subscriptions. But if you simply need a temporary vehicle to get around on your own terms, nothing beats car rental. The car is with you the entire time and you’re in full control of your journeys, as opposed to having to depend on driver/car availability. Even better, rentals come with unlimited millage and 24/7 Auto Assist for peace of mind.

In Malaysia, Hertz operates in every major city and airport nationwide, making its network the largest among car rental companies. There are 17 outlets in total, including those at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), KLIA2, Skypark Subang, Senai Airport, Kuantan Airport, Kota Bharu Airport, Penang International Airport, Alor Setar Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Labuan Airport, Sandakan Airport, Kuching Airport and Miri Airport. You’ll also find city outlets in KL, JB, Penang and Lumut.

As for vehicle choice, it can be anything from a self drive Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid to a luxurious BMW 7 Series with a chauffeur, in a fleet of over 3,500 vehicles including 4x4s, SUVs and MPVs. Chauffeur and door-to-door airport transfers services are also available. There’s also the option of corporate leasing or short term rentals.

Did you know? Sime Darby Rent A Car, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sime Darby Motors, started operations in 1982 and holds the franchise license for Hertz and Thrifty in Malaysia. As part of the Sime Darby Motors group, Hertz Malaysia benefits from the group’s big footprint in the retail operations, distribution and assembly of motor vehicles in Malaysia and the region. This is combined with Hertz’s experience in fleet management, operational leasing and car rentals.

