16 March 2020

If you’re looking to be environmentally-friendly on the move, but don’t want any sacrifice on driving thrills and exceptional comfort, here’s the perfect solution, in the form of the BMW 530e M Sport plug-in hybrid. It is proof you can have it all, in one attractive package.

Combined with an exceptionally sporty silhouette, M-inspired aesthetics and advanced Driving Assistance technologies, the 530e M Sport offers plenty in the way of performance. A 184 hp four-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology, combined with a 83 kW and a high-voltage lithium-ion battery with a 9.2 kWh capacity, gets the sedan to an adrenaline-pumping top speed of 235 km/h.

It’s equally efficient and frugal if you want it to be. That’s because with the battery fully charged, the 530e M Sport can operate up to a distance of 43 km and at speeds of up to 140 km/h purely in electric mode, so you can pretty much go about your day using zero fuel. You’ll also be doing your bit for the environment, producing 60% less C02 than a conventional vehicle in the same class.

If you’re worried that replacing a plug-in hybrid battery may burn a hole in your pocket, fret not. The modular battery on the 530e M Sport comes with a six-year or 100,000 km warranty, assuring long-term peace of mind ownership. And should there be a need for replacement past the six year mark, you only need to replace one battery module at a time, at just RM5,000 per cell.

The best news of all is that the BMW 530e M Sport is attractively priced, made all the more alluring with rebates from RM20,000* and a financing rate from 0.33%*. There’s also a complimentary BMW i AC Fast Charging Cable and BMW ChargeNow card, as well as a complimentary one-year BMW Ultimate Protection Programme with every purchase. Find out how more about the irresistible deal on the 530e M Sport here.

