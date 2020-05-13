In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 13 May 2020 12:19 pm / 1 comment

After temporarily halting production at several locations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mercedes-Benz has reactivated its plants in Wörth and Sindelfingen. To announce the resumption of operations, the carmaker’s holding company – Daimler AG – released a video that showcased the new normal at one of its facilities.

In the video, Ola Källenius, who is the chairman of the board of management of Daimler AG and head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, gives us a tour of the Sindelfingen plant, where social distancing, the use of face masks and other initiatives have been put in place.

However, the highlight of the clip comes towards the end, where we see a teaser of the all-new, W223 S-Class, which is apparently arriving in “the upcoming months,” as Källenius says before signing off.

While the car is wrapped in some camouflage in the video, we already know what Mercedes-Benz’s upcoming flagship sedan will look like based on images that have made their way onto social media previously.

The new S-Class will sport an enlarged front grille that is flanked by a pair of slim headlamps, while the rear sees the use of triangular-shaped taillights that resemble those on the latest C257 CLS.

As for the interior, the most prominent bit is the massive, portrait-format touchscreen that occupies the dashboard and extends into the centre console, which sees the use of fewer physical buttons than the outgoing W222 S-Class.

Elsewhere, we see vertical air vents in the corners of the dash, while a set of four horizontal vents occupy the middle section. A widescreen digital instrument cluster and five-spoke steering wheel (similar to the facelifted W213 E-Class) faces the driver, while just ahead, there’s a large head-up display. Moving to the rear passenger space, there are the two seat back touchscreens, with a third display found on the armrest, likely controlling the rear seat functions.

GALLERY: W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class leak