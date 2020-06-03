In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 3 June 2020 4:39 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’ve had an eye on these two classy Audi models, now’s the time to act, because Euromobil is offering interest rates as low as 0% for the Audi Q3 and Audi A5 Sportback. Yes, from zero percent interest, which adds to savings of up to RM31,000 on monthly instalments. This promotion is for the month of June 2020.

Clearly a cut above mainstream premium compact sedans in appearance and presence, the sleek Audi A5 Sportback is a four-door coupe that looks both athletic and elegant at the same time. That sleek and long body isn’t just easy on the eye, but it yields plenty of interior space, be it for rear passengers or luggage – the electric-powered hatch opens upwards for easy access to 480 litres of boot space.

Other highlights are the A5 Sportback’s classy, minimalist cockpit, which integrates the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit and MMI navigation plus with touchpad and freestanding 8.3-inch touchscreen. Under the sculpted hood is a 2.0 litre TFSI engine with 252 hp and 370 Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, the A5 Sportback does 0-100 km/h in six seconds flat and a top speed of 250 km/h.

In the other corner is the Audi Q3. This second-generation SUV is sharper-looking and more spacious than its predecessor. With a footprint that is 97 mm longer and 25 mm wider than the original Q3, with a 77 mm longer wheelbase, the new Q3 blends SUV presence with a still-compact size ideal for urban use. The octagonal singleframe grille and LED light graphics gives the new Q3 a distinctive look.

Powering the SUV is a 1.4 litre TFSI engine that makes 150 PS and 250 Nm of torque. Drive goes to the front wheels via a six-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox. Performance is brisk, with the 0-100 km/h sprint done in 8.9 seconds, while top speed is 207 km/h. The 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit and MMI navigation plus are also standard.

Once again, this interest rate as low as 0% promotion is only available at Euromobil in the month of June. Terms and conditions apply. For more information or to book an appointment, RSVP here.