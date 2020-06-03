In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 3 June 2020 11:15 am / Comments are Disabled

The effects of staying indoors for over two months may or may not intensify the urge to hunt for a new ride, but for those who have been eagerly waiting to upgrade their cars, the deals don’t get better than Quill Automobile’s Qashback Bonanza campaign.

From now until June 30, 2020, customers who purchase selected BMWs can enjoy attractive instant cashbacks of up to RM10,000. Since the launch of the campaign, more than 100 BMW cars have been sold through the Qashback Bonanza campaign despite the conditional movement control order (CMCO). But fret not, there are more deals just for you, and you have a long list of models to choose from at the Quill Automobiles showroom in Petaling Jaya.

To make things more convenient, a sales representative will even bring your desired model to your doorstep for a test drive, and all you have to do is simply register your interest online. But that’s not all! Selected BMW models also come with a three-month instalment waiver and the opportunity to win the futuristic BMW i8.

As another means of financing your dream car, you may browse the options via BMW Engage, which is a simplified loan application platform by BMW Financial Services. Interested? Well, click here to browse through the list of cars, and then click on this link to register your interest. What are you waiting for?