In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 26 June 2020 1:35 pm / Comments are Disabled

With everything that’s going on in the world, it’s good to indulge yourself once in a while. And what better way to do that than with a Mercedes-Benz? Thanks to Hap Seng Star’s Merdeka Pre-owned “Sales Tax” Holiday, you’ll be able to drive home in a Mercedes-Benz Certified pre-owned model with fantastic savings!

From now until September 30, enjoy savings of up to 20% on top of the already attractive prices. The C 200 Avantgarde is yours from only RM188k, while the E 200 Avantgarde retails from just RM233k. The A 200, on the other hand, can be had from only RM173k.

Every Mercedes-Benz Certified pre-owned vehicle gets a 215-point inspection, along with verified mileage and full service history from authorised dealers, with any repairs made using only genuine parts. For peace of mind, all cars get a one-year extension to the remainder of the original four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, together with access to 24-hour roadside assistance.

And for greater convenience, MobilityPlus gives you a replacement vehicle whenever your car requires servicing for more than 48 hours. What’s more, you’ll also be able to take advantage of Young Star Agility financing, with lower monthly instalments and guaranteed future values that make owning a Mercedes-Benz Certified vehicle more affordable than ever.

Sounds enticing, doesn’t it? So head on over to the Mercedes-Benz Certified pre-owned centres in Bandar Kinrara and Balakong – as well as Hap Seng Star Melaka, Iskandar Johor, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, and Miri – and pick out your dream car today! For more information, visit the official Mercedes-Benz Certified website.